Definition:

The fruit-infused water is estimated to grow during the forecasted year, due to the need for hydration and health benefits of consuming fruits. The fruit-infused water is also called detox water, flavored water, and infused water, it can be a combination of fruits, herbs and immersed in cold water. It has various benefits of being full of the flavor of the range of fruits it has no calories and helps in weight loss and gain better health. It is the healthy approach alternatives to juices or soda, all-natural with more vitamins and minerals with a combination of fruits and no added sugar.



Market Trend:

Increasing Number of People Consuming Fruit Infused Water for Detoxing and Weight Loss

Rising Sale of Fruit Infused Water Mostly in Summer



Market Drivers:

The need for hydration is without a doubt one of the major reasons for drinking fruit infused water. There is a big population walking around dehydrated whether they are aware of it or not. The fruit-infused water with fruits and other ingredients for enhancing its flavors can entice people to drink more water and be hydrated. And the health benefits of fruits will help in maintaining the overall nutrition in the body.



Challenges:

The Presence of Various other Types of Drinks in market Might Hinder the Growth of Fruit Infused Water

Need for Improvement in Labeling and Distribution Channels for Fruit Infused Water



Opportunities:

Surging Demand for Fruit Infused Water From Developing Countries of the World

Increasing Number of Travelers Across the World will boost the Fruit Infused Water Market



The Global Fruit Infused Water Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Apples Infused Water, Beets Infused Water, Blueberries Infused Water, Orange Infused Water, Pineapples Infused Water, Watermelon Infused Water, Peaches Infused Water, Others), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Ingredients (Basil, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Cloves, Mint, Lemongrass, Others), Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores), Packaging (Fruit Infused Water Bottles, Fruit Infused Water Cans, Fruit Infused Water Pouch, Fruit Infused Water Tetra pack)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Get More Information:

Key questions answered

