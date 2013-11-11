Fruit Juices Markets in China:Global Industry Survey, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Fruit Juices Markets In China"
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Fruit Juices Markets In China
China's demand for fruit juices has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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TABLE OF CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. FRUIT JUICES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Fruit Juices Industry Structure
Market Size and Growth
Labor Costs
Major Producer Facility Locations and Output
Market Share of Key Producers
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
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IV. FRUIT JUICES SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS
Overview
Fruit Juices Sales Volumes and Forecasts
Orange Juice
Leading Brands
Total Sales and Sales Forecasts
Imports and Exports
Mango Juice
Leading Brands
Total Sales and Sales Forecasts
Imports and Exports
Coconut Juice
Leading Brands
Total Sales and Sales Forecasts
Imports and Exports
Lemon Juice
Leading Brands
Total Sales and Sales Forecasts
Imports and Exports
Apple Juice
Leading Brands
Total Sales and Sales Forecasts
Imports and Exports
Grape Juice
Leading Brands
Total Sales and Sales Forecasts
Imports and Exports
Plum Juice
Leading Brands
Total Sales and Sales Forecasts
Imports and Exports
Chinese Hawthorn Juice
Leading Brands
Total Sales and Sales Forecasts
Imports and Exports
Other Fruit Juices
Leading Brands
Total Sales and Sales Forecasts
Imports and Exports
Fruit Juices Imports and Exports
Fruit Juices Retail Pricing Trends
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Click Here To Download Detail Report:
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TABLE OF CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
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Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
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Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
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Click Here To Download Detail Report:
http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/178498
TABLE OF CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
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