Fruit Juices Markets in China:Global Industry Survey, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Fruit Juices Markets In China



China's demand for fruit juices has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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TABLE OF CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION



Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. FRUIT JUICES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS



Fruit Juices Industry Structure

Market Size and Growth

Labor Costs

Major Producer Facility Locations and Output

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



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IV. FRUIT JUICES SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS



Overview

Fruit Juices Sales Volumes and Forecasts

Orange Juice

Leading Brands

Total Sales and Sales Forecasts

Imports and Exports

Mango Juice

Leading Brands

Total Sales and Sales Forecasts

Imports and Exports

Coconut Juice

Leading Brands

Total Sales and Sales Forecasts

Imports and Exports

Lemon Juice

Leading Brands

Total Sales and Sales Forecasts

Imports and Exports

Apple Juice

Leading Brands

Total Sales and Sales Forecasts

Imports and Exports

Grape Juice

Leading Brands

Total Sales and Sales Forecasts

Imports and Exports

Plum Juice

Leading Brands

Total Sales and Sales Forecasts

Imports and Exports

Chinese Hawthorn Juice

Leading Brands

Total Sales and Sales Forecasts

Imports and Exports

Other Fruit Juices

Leading Brands

Total Sales and Sales Forecasts

Imports and Exports

Fruit Juices Imports and Exports

Fruit Juices Retail Pricing Trends



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Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/178496



TABLE OF CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION



Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



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Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/178498



TABLE OF CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION



Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



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