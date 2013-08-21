Fruit Ninja Game Review - One of the Most Addictive Games for the Tablets PCs and Smartphones

Bellevue, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- People who love playing games are undoubtedly aware of Fruit Ninja. The game has a high level of significance for all the individuals who have android smartphones. The game was established not too long ago and it has been rated as one of the most addictive games to be ever created. Developed by HalfBrick Studios, the game has captured the attention of more than millions of people worldwide. Not only is it excessively easy to play but it is also easy to download on both mobile as well as PC now.



In the Fruit Ninja game, people basically have to cut through as many fruits as they can in order to achieve a high score in the end and that too, in a short period of time. There are different modes in the game which include the Arcade, Classic and the Zen mode. The challenges in all the modes vary and individuals can choose the one that they prefer more than the other. An important thing to remember before playing the game is to have a high level of concentration since that is needed in order to slice the fruits adequately and most importantly, on time. Another thing to take into thorough consideration is to stop the fruits from disappearing in the bottom since that ends the game for good.



Unlike difficult and technical games, the Fruit Ninja game is suitable for all sorts of people. Age surely is not a problem and everyone can play the tremendously addictive game in order to pass time on a daily basis. By playing the game efficiently, individuals can make massive high scores in the long run. A wide range of fruits are shown in the game and the vivid graphics make the slicing of the fruits all the more interesting for the players. The game is also highly known for its realistic sounds which are rather promising and quite addictive for many.



The players can also change their swords since there are a couple of them available for the utmost convenience of everyone. The bombs amidst the fruits are a major part of the game and the players must be sure to avoid them at all costs. The reason behind avoiding the bombs is that they tend to end the game for once and all, thus preventing the players to reach huge high scores in the future. Furthermore, people can take the game to a whole new level by choosing their favorite mode.



For more information or to play this addictive game online, please visit Fruitninjagame.net



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