Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- According to Global Market Insights, Fruit Snacks Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Frozen Bakery Additives industry.



2016 Market Size - USD 4.66 billion

2025 Forecast Value - USD 8 billion+

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1485



Companies Profiled based on Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook & SWOT Analysis:

- Sunkist Growers

- SunOpta

- General Mills

- Welch's

- Kellogg

- Bare Foods

- Crunchies Natural Food

- Crispy Green

- Flaper

- Mount Franklin Foods

- Nutty Godness

- Paradise

- Whitewave Services

- Tropical Foods

With the paradigm of consumer behavior shifting towards more health-conscious and higher lifestyle standards, fruit snacks market size is witnessing a significant boost as the need for wholesome snacks is surging.

The pursuit of healthier dietary habits, higher amounts of disposable income at hand and changing trends in consumer preferences for ready-to-eat convenient foods are factors propelling the demand for fruit snacks in the current market scenario.

Mainstream retail stores, including supermarkets, grocery stores and hypermarkets among others, led global fruit snacks market , accounting for a share of more than 78% in 2018. While developed nations gravitate towards supermarkets for their food & beverage necessities, owing to the convenience of a wide product range with economical price points available under one roof, developing economies like APAC, Africa and the Middle East are observing a surge in mainstream stores with strategic FDI policies, speedy developments and economic progress augmenting the segmental evolution.

Concurrently, the rise of online retailers and wider product availability through the Internet will open up new avenues for the fruit snacks market. The demand for fruit snacks among the growing online consumer base is expanding considerably with factors including product availability, time-effectiveness and shifting consumer preferences towards healthy food options propelling the growth. Estimates claim fruit snacks industry size from online retailers to record a CAGR of 9% through 2025.

Key Highlights of this report:

Base Year: 2018

Growth Projections - 2019 to 2025

Historical data coverage: 2014 to 2018

Number of Pages - 350

Data Tables - 237

In light of mounting health concerns, increasingly demanding schedules, improper eating habits and a rampant rise in stress related ailments like obesity, hypertension and diabetes, the need for healthy and nutritious food options has perpetually surged. In consequence, this has provided a substantial boost to fruit snacks market size.

Growing health awareness and better eating habits have led the influx of stringent government initiatives and regulations which will further bolster the market expansion. The global fruit snacks market share is also expected to receive a boost from rise in product marketing through brand ambassadors, food/health related sessions, food guides at various medical institutions.



Browse complete table of content of this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/fruit-snacks-market



Government intervention with respect to the promotion of healthier lifestyles and wellness of consumers will augment industry growth. An example of this would be the recent plan developed by Spain's government to reduce the content of salt, fat and sugar in more than 3500 food and beverage products in the coming years. Likewise, PepsiCo and Coca Cola have made the decision to cut down the sugar content in their sodas and juices in the Indian market by 2025. These developments are expected to drive the demand for low-calorie, low-carb, fiber-rich snacks, stimulating fruit snacks market share.

Research Methodology:

At Global Market Insights, our researchers and domain experts use a unique blend of primary and secondary research, with validation and iterations at every stage, in order to minimize deviation and present the most accurate analysis of the industry. The research process begins with extensive data mining, using authentic sources such as trade magazines, technical publications, independent studies along with paid avenues such as ICIS, Hoovers, etc. Primary objectives of data mining include:

Definition and scope of research

Market dynamics, growth drivers and industry pitfalls

Regulatory and political guidelines for the industry

Demographics and statistical data