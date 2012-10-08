Fruit Trees Supplier Legg Creek Farm Announces Launch of New, More User-Friendly Website

Douglass, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Legg Creek Farm, a nursery that provides high quality fruit trees, nut trees, and other types of food-bearing plants to home gardeners and orchard growers across the United States, has just launched a completely re-designed website.



The new, more user-friendly site now makes it even easier for customers to learn more about the fruit tree nursery, including its history and the various types of apple trees, grape vines, blueberry bushes and other plants that it sells.



Trey Watson, owner and chief executive officer of Legg Creek Farm, is a trained horticulturist. He started growing and selling plants while he was in college earning his Bachelor of Science in Horticulture.



He is so passionate about encouraging people to experience the satisfaction of growing their own fruit right at home that he is also offering visitors to the site a free eBook on how to grow apples. The book, which was recently published on Amazon.com, is now available for free on the farm’s website. As an added bonus, customers receive a free tree with every order.



The East Texas-based Legg Creek Farm features fruit and nut trees that have low chilling requirements, which means they are especially well-adapted for people who live in the southern portion of the United States. However, as Watson explained, while the trees are adapted to the South, they will also thrive and grow in more northern climates.



“The fruit trees that we sell at Legg Creek Farm are grown and grafted right here in Texas,” Watson said, adding that once they have been established, they are very drought and heat tolerant.



“Our main goal is to have happy customers, and we truly welcome suggestions and feedback. I am always on the lookout for new plants that we can add to our inventory, so if anyone has any requests, please feel free to call or email us.”



Using the updated website is now easier than ever; customers are welcome to visit the site at any time and learn more about the various types of trees and plants that the nursery sells. Clicking on the “Products” tab at the top of the home page will bring up a variety of colorful photos that illustrate the many types of fruits and nuts that people can grow at home.



For example, people who would like to plant peach trees may select “Fruit Trees,” and then “Peach Trees” to be taken to a page that features the nine varieties of peaches that are currently available from Legg Creek Farm.



The website also features helpful articles on plant care, including in-depth planting and pruning instructions.



Watson said that he plans to release a book about gardening in small spaces with fruits and vegetables at the end of October 2012.



“I hope to encourage suburban homeowners to grow at least some of their own fruit and vegetables. There are few things as fun and rewarding as enjoying your own home-grown fruit!”



Information on the new book will be available on the company’s website.



About Legg Creek Farm

Legg Creek Farm, LLC has been in business since 2002 and provides quality fruit and nut trees to customers across the United States. Owner/CEO Trey Watson is a horticulturalist by training. The company’s website was recently completely redesigned in order to make it more user-friendly for visitors. For more information, please visit http://www.leggcreekfarm.com