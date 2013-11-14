Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market Poise $12.9 Billion by 2018 with CAGR of 12.8%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- According to a new market research report, "Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market, by Type [Brassica (Cabbage, Cauliflower, and Broccoli), Cucurbit (Cucumber, Melons, and Squash), Leafy (Lettuce and Spinach), Root-Bulb (Onion and Carrot) & Solanaceae (Pepper, Eggplant, and Tomato)] & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market will grow from $6,276.5 million in 2012 to $12,961.4 million by 2018 with a CAGR of 12.8% from 2013 to 2018. European region led the global market followed by North America and Asia-Pacific in terms of revenue in 2012.



Browse 91 market data tables and 29 figures spread through 209 pages and in-depth TOC on "Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market, by Type [Brassica (Cabbage, Cauliflower, and Broccoli), Cucurbit (Cucumber, Melons, and Squash), Leafy (Lettuce and Spinach), Root-Bulb (Onion and Carrot) & Solanaceae (Pepper, Eggplant and Tomato)] & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018".

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Crop Type: Global Fruit & Vegetable Seed Market



The global fruit & vegetable seed market is segmented in six major crop types, such as Solanaceae, Brassica, Leafy, Root-Bulb, Cucurbit, and others seed. Solanaceae contains pepper, eggplant, tomato, and others seed. Brassica includes cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, and others seed. Leafy include lettuce, spinach, and others seed. Root-Bulb involves onion, carrot, and others seed. Cucurbit includes melon, watermelon, cucumber, squash, and others seed. Beans and corn seed are included others seed. Solanaceae seed market is considered to be the largest segment of fruit & vegetable seed market. Fruit and vegetable certified seeds can improve the return on investment and increase per unit seed production.



Europe: The Largest Market for Fruit & Vegetable Seed



Europe was the largest market for fruit and vegetable seed in 2012. North America was the second largest market and followed by Asia-Pacific. France, U.S., and China are the key countries for Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific markets. France generated maximum revenue in the European market, followed by Germany. Latin American market led by Brazil and ROW is also given an increase by the promising growth in South African countries.



Solanaceae Seed: Largest Market Segment



Solanaceae seed covers the largest market share of fruit and vegetable seed market. Tomato is the most dominating crop in this segment and is followed by pepper and eggplant. The increased consumption of tomato and pepper is one of the most important reasons, to raise this seed segment.



The report also studies various other important aspects of the market. It includes SWOT analysis of global key players, Porter’s analysis, and competitive landscape. In addition, 17 key players of this market have also been profiled with their current developments and growth strategies.



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