Fruit & Vegetable Seeds Market Dynamics & Global Forecast to 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2022 -- The global fruit & vegetable seeds market size is estimated to be valued USD 9.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 14.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The growing demand for high value crops such as tropical fruits and leafy vegetables coupled with the increased demand for organic food products is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Dynamics:



With the changes in the consumption patterns of consumers towards a healthy and nutritious diet, the demand for fresh fruits and vegetables has been growing. This has led to an increase in the land area being brought under cultivation of fruits and vegetables. The growing adoption of organic food & beverages is also pushing a large number of farmers to adopt organic farming techniques, due to which the market for organic seeds has been growing. The high demand for large quantities of fresh fruits and vegetables from across the globe has led to the increased need for higher yield, as a consequence of which, there has been an increase in R&D investment toward the development of genetically-modified seeds.



Driver: Increase in seed replacement ratio



Seeds act as the foundation for the progress of the food chain and play a significant role in the sustainability of the agri-food system. Farmers across the globe have been gradually shifting from traditional farming methods to gain higher yield and profit from the restricted resource availability, commercial seeds being one of the major trends in the industry. According to a report published by Syngenta, one of the leading players in the commercial seeds industry, the global seeds market has grown almost by 90% since 2000.



Seed replacement rate is defined as the percentage of new seeds procured for production to the total number of seeds used. As mentioned, traditionally, the focus was on production through farm-saved seeds only. However, as the benefits and value enhancement potential of seeds procured from specialized channels became increasingly clear, the resultant rise in the demand for seeds through such channels presents a huge opportunity.



Restraint : High R & D expenses quality vegetable seed development leads to high seed price



The seed industry is one of the most R&D intensive industries. The R&D spends vary between companies depending on the company's strategy and choice of techniques. This is in stark contrast with the crop protection industry, where a majority of the leading companies have a similar percentage of the sale on R&D. Due to erratic climatic conditions and high demand for food from end consumers, the adoption of genetically-modified seeds is higher among farmers. The cost of developing GM seeds is higher, thereby pushing up the price of the seed. Certain companies have a pioneering position in the development of GM seeds with specific traits (insect resistance and herbicide tolerance), due to which they are in a better position to charge a premium for their products (seeds). Hybrid seeds and organic seeds of different varieties of vegetables and fruits such as tomatoes, apples, grapes, and melons also cost higher than the average price of seed due to which farmers could make use of existing seeds from the previous harvest cycle to reduce the overall expenditure on seeds. This could have a negative impact on the growth of the market for fruit & vegetable seeds.



Opportunity: Increase in land under organic agriculture and the subsequent rise in demand for organic seeds



According to a report published by FiBL in 2017 on organic agriculture worldwide, there was an increase in the organic farmland, the number of organic producers, and sales of organic products. Globally, approximately 1.4% of the total agricultural land is under organic cultivation. Some of the major crops cultivated under organic agriculture include cereals, oilseeds, dry pulses, and vegetables. Some of the fruit & vegetable crops gaining popularity in organic farming include grapes, sub-tropical and tropical fruits. Of the various regions which have adopted organic farming, Oceania is the largest, followed by Europe and Latin America. Some of the major countries that strongly propose and have large areas under organic farming include Argentina, Australia, China, and Spain, among others. These countries also witness strong demand for organic food & beverages, which further drives the growth for organic seeds and other crops.



Challenges : Presence of illegeal seed practices in developing economies



According to the International Seed Federation (ISF), there has been an increase in illegal seed practices, including counterfeit seeds, fake seeds, fraudulent labeling, infringement of intellectual property, and regulatory offenses. Over the years, there has been an increase in the number of incidents reported the counterfeit of labels and bags of seeds being sold in developing nations. The phenomenon is largely driven by the fact that low-income farmers are not in a position to purchase seeds in large quantities. This paves the way for the sellers to breakdown the bags, repack them in smaller volumes and sell them in loose form. This creates an opportunity for adulteration. For instance, in Uganda, the illegal seeds industry deceives farmers by selling them seeds that promise high yields but fail to germinate. The fear of counterfeit among small-scale farmers makes the commercial seeds a seemingly unviable option.



Key market players in the fruit & vegetable seeds market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), KWS SAAT SE (Germany), Corteva Agriscience (US), Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan), Groupe Limagrain (France), Takii & Co Ltd (Japan), UPL (Advanta Seeds) (India), DLF (Denmark), Mahyo (India), Longping Hitech (China), Enza Zaden (Netherlands), FMC Corporation (US), Vikima Seeds (Denmark), East-West Seeds (Thailand), RIJK ZWAAN ZAADTEELT EN ZAADHANDELBY (Netherlands), Stark Ayres (South Africa), Bejo Zaden BV (Netherlands), Tokita Sementi (Japan), Vina Seeds (Vietnam), Bioseed (India), Technisem (France), Simlaw Seeds (Kenya), and Mahinra Agri Business ( India)



