Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- It’s no secret that the North American diet is almost entirely deficient in omega-3 fatty acids. The deficiency of omega-3 fats in the North American diet is so severe that it has been linked to an extensive list of health-related problems cited in over 2,000 scientific studies. Omega-3's are essential for the body, meaning they must be obtained through the diet. In fact, the National Institutes of Health recommends that an individual consume at least 220 mg/day of DHA, the most crucial omega-3 fats. The good news is that the Xoçaí Omega Squares provide a minimum of 200 mg of DHA and EPA per three-Square serving. The Squares are an excellent source of omega-3 fats, and promote the necessary balance of essential fatty acids through the unique blend of açai berry, flaxseed and a patented, plant-based omega-3 fat.



Superior Xoçaí healthy chocolate with 200 mg of DHA and EPA from blue algae, açai and flaxseed. Omega-3 fats come from life’s DHA™, the industry’s premiere omega-3 provider. Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries. Complemented with orange peel/oil for pleasant flavor.



Benefits include: Xoçaí's leading antioxidant-rich chocolate. Delivers super-potent dose of antioxidants—an amazing ORACfn value of 75,405 per daily serving! Provides much-needed source of omega-3 fatty acids. Helps protect brain, heart, blood vessels, cells and other major body organs.



Allergy Information: Is vegetarian and vegan friendly. Is “clean” – no fillers, synthetics or chemicals. Diabetic-friendly and low-glycemic. Complemented with orange peel/oil for pleasant flavor.



Fruitful MXI Corp" Marketing Experts in 10013 New York NY Announce September Start of "Xocai Founders Program" for Japanese "DSA" Distributors in Sakai Japan Ibaraki



XOPHORIA

The Xophoria Anti-Aging Skin Care System helps women and men enjoy radiant, youthful, rejuvenated and “happy” skin!



Xophoria lifts mood, promotes “Euphoria,” relieves stress and triggers endorphins:

Cacao triggers neurotransmitters to release endorphins for mood-boosting effects.

Vitex delivers phyto-endorphin complex for mood-enhancing benefit.



Stimulates elastin and collagen production:

Vitex sloughs the old and rejuvenates new skin and enhances overall skin protection.



Gentle Cleansing:

Xophoria gently cleanses and opens pores for maximum nutrient absorption.

Preserves skin’s natural lipids and optimal pH balance.



Reduce Forehead Wrinkles:

Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38 stimulates synthesis of 6 major constituents of skin matrix to eliminate wrinkles.

Vitex relieves stressed skin and relaxes lines.



Lightens Age Spots:

Oligopeptide-68 reduces uneven skin pigmentation and lightens dark spots.



Reduce Smile Lines:

Vitex stimulates collagen and smooths lines.

Cacao minimizes fine lines & wrinkles.



Provides Protection from Free Radicals:

Acaí, blueberry and grape seed safeguard from free radicals created by sun radiation – protect yourself from the sun year-round.

Cacao provides optimal free radical protection.



Improves Uneven Skin Tone:

Cacao helps smooth dimpled skin.

Stabilized Vitamin C freshens dull skin tone.



Reduces Redness:

Aloe soothes irritated & damaged skin.

Licorice root extract relieves inflammation.



Softens and Smooths Skin Texture:

Vitex rejuvenates overall skin texture and complexion: make skin glow

Beta glucan rehydrates, restructures and repairs



Delivers Deep Absorption and Moisturization:

Beet root delivers deep moisturizing for men and women with dry skin

Olive fruit provides a moisturizing affect.

Squalane prevents water/moisture loss from skin surface.



Minimizes Crow’s Feet:

Cacao smooths fine lines & wrinkles.

Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38 rebuilds skin structure.



Tightens and Lifts:

Acetyl Dipeptide-1 Cetyl Ester firms skin and reduces slacking/sagging skin.



Reduces Pores:

Pore-reduction formula tightens/minimizes pores for smoother finish, less shine



1. Xophoria’s active cacao compounds are encapsulated into exclusive lipid structures called “Theospheres.”

2. Theospheres penetrate the layers of the skin, where they release cacao’s active compounds to bind with skin cell receptor sites.

3. This triggers the skin cells to release neurotransmitters called endorphins, which are “feel good/pleasure” chemicals also produced in the brain. Endorphins also travel to other organ systems and can “de-stress” or relax your skin, muscles and immune system. This is fantastic news for busy, stressed-out South Jordan and Draper men and woman.



Theospheres deliver cacao active compounds to skin. Active compounds bind to receptor sites, releasing neurotransmitters/endorphins. Endorphins travel to the brain, producing “feel-good” effects to the brain “Xophoria unlocks the natural skin-enhancing benefits of cacao and other nutrients to help you look great and feel even better!” — Dr. Gordon Pedersen, ND Board-Certified in Anti-Aging Medicine



The active participants in this record setting new promotion are: "Adam Green" "Adam Paul Green" "Andrew Brooks" "Dan Martin" "Jeanette Brooks" "Martin Brooks" "Jeremy Reynolds" "Gordon Pedersen" "Mike Kennedy" JJ Birden, Ian Murray, Sandy Chambers, Kathy Robbins, Paula Pritchard, Jared Overton, Paul Engemann, Janiell Vashon, Scam, Wade Erickson, Kerry Dean, Judy Murray, Ian Murray, Derrick Winkel, Sherm Smith, Ruth Smith, Butch Swaby, Caroline Swaby, Adam Green, Adam Paul Green, ImAdamGreen, MyChocolatePod, Xocai, Leads, MXI Corp, Antioxidants, Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Healthy Chocolate, Andrew Brooks, Dan Martin, Jeanette Brooks, Martin Brooks, Jeremy Reynolds, MLM, Direct Sales, ChocolateHealth4U.com, Network Marketing, Gordon Pedersen, Mike Kennedy, Xocai Car Allowance, MLM "Direct Sales" ChocolateHealth4U.com "Network Marketing" "Xocai Car Allowance" "Xocai Mercedes" "Xocai Directory" "Xocai Diet" "Xocai Europe" "Xocai Norway" "Xocai California" "Xocai Texas" "Xocai Utah" "Xocai Florida" "Xocai Asia" Xovita, booming health and wellness industry, Home Based Business, Chocolate Diet, Weight Loss, Energy, Choconat, Choconature, Connie Hollstein, Joey Western, Felix Gudino, David Yuan, Prosper Magazine, Las Vegas, Chocolate Millionaire, MLM Nightmares, Online Marketing, Teams and Dreams, The Global Partners, TheGlobalPartnersGroup.com, Xocai Weight Loss Symposium, XE Energy Drink, XE samples, Xocai Chocolate, Xocai Energy, Xocai MLM, Xocai India, Xocai Russia, Xocai Sweden, Xocai Taiwan, youcandobetter, Xocai Hungary, MXI, AOX, Xocai NY, Xocai Philippines, xocai, mxi corp, healthy chocolate, chocolate, adampaulgreen.com, ambassador, anti-aging skin care, entrepreneur, entrepreneurialism, health and wellness industry, internet exposure, leadership, leads, mlm, mlm business, mlm lead generation, multi-level marketing, network marketing, network marketing company, scam, the action habit, business, donald trump, google, google+1, how to mlm, lead generation, mlm, mlm business, mlm lead generation, mlm leads, mlm millionaire, mlm success, mlm opportunities, mlm forums, mlm companies, mlm software, mlm watchdog, multi-level marketing, networking, soiree, network marketer, network marketers, network marketing, network marketing lead generation, Xocai Diet Symposium, Xocai ingredients, Xocai prices, Xocai Compensation Plan, Xocai Nuggets, Xocai Power Squares, Xocai Activ, Xocai Protein Shake, Xocai Protein Cookie, Xocai Peanut Butter Cup, Xocai Omega, Xocai Probiotic Xobiotic, Xocai Mercedes, Xocai Directory, Xocai Diet, Xocai Europe, Xocai Norway, Xocai California, Xocai Texas, Xocai Utah, Xocai Florida, Xocai Asia, Xocai IGC, Xovita, ImAdamGreen MyChocolatePod Xocai Leads "MXI Corp" Antioxidants Chocolate "Dark Chocolate" "Healthy Chocolate"



Adam was born to a multi-talented beauty queen Mother and a Father who, in addition to being a US Army Spy and a Counter-Intelligence Special Agent, was also a highly accomplished entrepreneur. Adam was taught at a young age that, in both life and business, loyalty is a requirement for success. He’s had the honor of working directly with his father in several of the family businesses. In fact, this is where he learned crucial entrepreneurial skills and honed his talents with international business strategies and venture capitalism.



Adam earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in International Business and Marketing from the University of Utah. He was hand-picked by the President of the University’s renowned School of Business to compete with dozens of other ambitious nationwide-graduates for the opportunity to secure a lucrative job within a prestigious Fortune 100 company.



Adam‘s hard work and creativity helped him land this job of a lifetime. He obtained incredible business experience there and spent years innovating, improving processes and setting sales records. Although this dream job in Traditional Corporate America was a fun challenge for him, and something he truly enjoyed mastering, Adam’s natural entrepreneurial spirit kept nudging him to do something more significant with his time and talents.



Since 2001, Adam has been involved in the Health and Wellness Industry as a successful Entrepreneur, Broker, Product Developer and Manufacturer of Cosmeceutical products. During his career, he has worked with some of the most recognizable Fortune 500 businesses along with many top international Network Marketing companies. Adam has consistently proven his unique ability to help his clients achieve their goals through creative Distribution-Channel Placement, innovative Product Development and custom Manufacturing. Adam currently owns three profitable businesses.



Admittedly, Adam was not initially a fan of Network Marketing. He did not understand the business model because it was new to him. However, once he learned that the REAL focus of Direct Sales is to help average people get a taste of entrepreneurialism --- with minimal risk and at a low cost --- Adam was absolutely convinced of the potential with Multi-Level Marketing.



Since joining the company as one of the original 11 founding distributors, Adam has discovered that many of his life-goals truly do align perfectly with Network Marketing. Adam enjoys helping others find significance. Adam is most grateful for the complete time-freedom he has with his fantastic wife and five children. It’s my pleasure to introduce you to Adam Paul Green, MXI Corp Ambassador and Multi-Millionaire Earner.



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership