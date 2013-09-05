Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Greece: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Fruit/vegetable juice failed to show resilience to the impact of the economic crisis, seeing sales decline in 2012. However, this decline was lower in comparison to that of overall soft drinks. Although packaged fruit/vegetable juice has had a place in Greek households' fridges for many years, especially among families with children, a growing number of Greeks are starting to buy fresh fruit and prepare their own juice in order to save money and benefit from the higher nutritional value of...
Euromonitor International's Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: 100% Juice, Fruit-Flavoured Drinks (No Juice Content), Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars (25-99% Juice).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fruit/Vegetable Juice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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