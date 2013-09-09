"Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Hong Kong, China" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Fruit/vegetable juice continued to attract stronger consumer interest in Hong Kong during 2012 as it benefited from its status as a category of healthy soft drinks. This in turn led fruit/vegetable juice to register positive off-trade volume growth during 2012, with the health consciousness of many Hong Kong consumers leading them to trade up to premium variants of fruit/vegetable juice in search of the perceived superior health benefits of these products.
Euromonitor International's Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: 100% Juice, Fruit-Flavoured Drinks (No Juice Content), Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars (25-99% Juice).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fruit/Vegetable Juice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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