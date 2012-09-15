"Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Poland" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Poland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2012 -- Sales of fruit/vegetable juice are approaching saturation point in Poland. Per capita consumption reached levels observed in Germany and was higher than France, Spain and the UK. A 5% rise in price also impacted demand. Consumers turned their attention towards products that are lower priced or which also claim to provide health benefits, such as concentrates or bottled water. Trade representatives also stress that a rainy and cold July exerted downward pressure on sales.
Euromonitor International's Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: 100% Juice, Fruit-Flavoured Drinks (No Juice Content), Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars (25-99% Juice).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
