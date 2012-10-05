Frumpy to Fabulous: Mom's New Book Urges One Change a Week for Better Physical, Mental and Spiritual Health

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Achieving better health is a challenge for most Americans. However, following four children and the radical body changes that came as a result, Josette Puig knew change had to be on the horizon. Having nailed a revolutionary new method that has taken the world by storm, Josette shares all in her new book.



‘Frumpy to Fabulous: One Change a Week to a Healthier You’, does exactly what is says on the cover. By inspiring one simple change each calendar week, Josette’s concept is yielding life-changing results for the thousands who have joined her movement.



“Since a youngster I have always been on some kind of yo-yo diet or fitness fad,” admits Josette, who believes that change starts on the inside.



She continues, “However, after reading an article about the twenty one days the brain requires to form new habits, I committed myself to making one small change each week. Four months later I was thirty pounds lighter, tossed my medications away after six months and really began to live again.”



Josette’s new book provides a laser-targeted blueprint to each of these weekly changes, in the hope that readers will achieve life-changing results from a physical, mental and emotional perspective.



“It contains tips on everything from when to eat breakfast and the importance of clean eating, what you should do immediately after eating and how a daily orgasm can work your abs harder than you ever thought possible!” she adds.



Coupled with a selection of clean eating recipes that support a healthy lifestyle, the concept Josette has devised is already dishing up better health in thousands of homes.



In fact, Josette’s methods have proven so popular that she has toured the country as a motivational speaker, become the personal life coach to many and even stolen the spotlight among some of the country’s most in-demand media.



However, while experiencing great success, Josette remains calm and collected.



"I couldn't have written this book had I not experienced, struggled and succeeded through all my hardships in life. I hope in some small way, my book will inspire and motivate others. I am living proof that they too, can overcome depression, divorce, financial stress or low self-esteem,” she concludes.



Frumpy to Fabulous: One Change a Week to a Healthier You, published by CreateSpace, is available now from Amazon: http://amzn.to/UFyi67 & Frumpy To Fabulous on Kindle



For more information, please visit the book’s official website: http://getjosette.com/en/books



About the Author:

Josette Puig is a Health and Fitness professional who believes true transformation begins from the INSIDE out; Entrepreneur, Motivational Speaker, Fitness Competitor, Mother of four and relatable girl next door. Josette's dynamic and candid personality are popular from children to seniors. Her high energy classes are some of the most sought-after in New England. Josette's Cuban parents immigrated to Philadelphia, PA. where she was born. Her father became a Pharmaceutical executive which led their travels to Peru, Argentina and Puerto Rico. Josette received her Bachelor's degree in Communications from the University of Miami in 1992. Later she worked as a sports producer/reporter for WLTV-Channel 23, a Univision affiliate. Josette was involved in dance and athletics from a very young age but weight was an issue most of her life.



In 2003, after Josette had her fourth child and was battling postpartum depression, she decided to take control of her health through proper nutrition. With the help of her personal trainer and physiologist, she discovered how food affects your mood, hormones, weight, libido, sleep, energy and metabolism.



Her journey now is to help others improve their own health with real nutrition. From athletes, busy moms, corporate executives, brides and fitness competitors. California to South America. English, Spanish or Spanglish, Josette has helped thousands since she founded GetJosette. "Obesity has become a serious epidemic and it is time to take control of our eating habits and teach our children to prevent weight-related illnesses and other diseases. You can take control of your health one change at a time. I'm a single mom of four and if I can do it, so can you. Let me show you how." ~ Josette Puig AFAA and ACE Group Fitness/Personal Trainer, Sports Nutrition and Weight Management, National Fitness Competitor, 2nd place Bikini Division at Fitness Atlantic 2011 Certified in TurboKick, PiYo, HipHopHustle, Zumba, CatWalk Confidence, Urban Striptease.



Fitness Contributor for "The Doctors" Show. Yahoo.com Contributor. Mamiverse.com Contributor, Television appearances on CBS Morning Show, TeleMundo, Style Boston, WBZ, Spokesperson for Boston Sports Clubs. Shape-Up America Campaign. Fitness Model QVC, TurboFire Infomercial Success Story (Beachbody).