FSE Online Announces Monthly Column in New Local Business Supplement

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- FSE Online has taken the opportunity to write a monthly column for a brand new Essex Chronicle Media Group supplement.



The team at FSE Online, otherwise known as Freelance SEO Essex, are thrilled to announce the launch of their new monthly column in a new supplement inside the Essex Chronicle and the Brentwood Gazette. The brand new business-focused publication, entitled ‘The Business’, is the latest venture from the Essex Chronicle Media Group and will feature articles surrounding the county’s business community, including the latest business news and debates, up-to-the-minute features and advice from the county’s local business entrepreneurs.



Freelance SEO Essex feature in the first edition of The Business with the first edition of their column, Do you want to get more out of your website?. The article, written collaboratively by FSE directors Danny Hall and Danielle Haley, explores five methods business owners can use to increase their company’s online exposure and provides some invaluable advice to organisations seeking to boost their reputation across the internet.



Danielle Haley took a moment to share her thoughts about her company’s latest media opportunity.



“We’re extremely thankful to the Chronicle for giving us the chance to contribute to the paper and are looking forward to sharing more of our ideas in the months to come,” she says. “We’re hopeful that this series of columns will give us great exposure in the county and will encourage company owners to get in touch with us for help with their own online marketing campaigns.”



Danny Hall adds: “The column also fits in with our philosophy that SEO isn’t a dark and mysterious art and that in fact there are a range of fairly simple things that webmasters can do to increase their reach in the search engines. We’re always happy to offer honest and impartial recommendations to local business owners if they are struggling to get their campaign up and running.”



Next month’s FSE column will share some great tips about how to choose the right keywords for your SEO campaign. For more information on the advice mentioned in the article, please browse the Freelance SEO Essex blog for more tips, tricks and advice about online marketing.



