FSE Online Limited Sponsors Kit for Local Romford Football Team

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- The county’s up and coming online marketing agency has recently supplied and sponsored the kit for a local junior football team.



The management at FSE Online Limited, one of the county’s up and coming online marketing agencies, are pleased to announce they are now the proud sponsors of local kids’ football team Byron Red Star.



The company’s logo and web domain is emblazoned across the team’s latest kit, which is supplied in an eye-catching black and red striped design that emulates the style of the famous AC Milan shirts from previous decades.



One of FSE’s co-directors explains his decision to help promote Essex’s five-year-old football stars of the future.



“As a small business, we feel it’s important to give something back to the community,” he says. “We’re also keen to think outside the box and explore unusual ways of raising awareness of the FSE brand that go beyond traditional cut-and-dry marketing methods.”



And it seems that choosing to support this young club was a wise investment indeed. The coaches were proud to lead Byron Red Star to a smashing 7-3 victory on Sunday 12th June against a rival group from Hutton, despite conceding a goal early on in the game. It’s a win that has created a lively buzz around the ‘Stars and those involved in the club are hopeful that the team will progress well as they enter the Echo Junior Football League this season.



Byron Red Star FC is based in RM2 and was established in 1968 by Norman French. A committed instructor and passionate football enthusiast, Norman remains active at the club as a President and a Secretary and trains the reception and pre-reception teams, therefore is heavily involved in Byron Red Star’s development. He coaches at Raphael Park in Romford every Saturday morning from 9.30am – 11am.



