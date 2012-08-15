FSI International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSII) Investor Alert: Takeover Faces Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- The proposed takeover of FSI International, Inc. prompted an investigation on behalf of current investors in shares of FSI International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSII) concerning whether the $6.20 buyout offer by Tokyo Electron Limited is unfair and undervalues the company.



Investors who purchased shares of FSI International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSII) prior to August 13, 2012, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:FSII shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On August 13, 2012, Tokyo Electron Limited and FSI International, Inc announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Tokyo Electron Limited will acquire FSI International, Inc for $6.20 per share in cash, or an aggregate equity purchase price of approximately $252.5 million.



Following the takeover announcement NASDAQ:FSII shares jumped from $4.04 on Friday to $6.16 per share on Monday, August 13, 2012.



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:FSII shares at $7.50 per share. Furthermore, FSI International’s performance improved lately. Its Total Revenue rose from $50.48 million for the 12 months period that ended on August 29, 2009, to $96.88 million for the 12 months period that ended on August 27, 2011 and its Net Loss of $17.62 million for the 12 months period that ended on August 29, 2009, turned into a Net Income of $8.32 million for the 12 months period that ended on August 27, 2011.



Therefore the investigation by a law firm for NASDAQ:FSII investors focuses on whether the FSI Intl Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in FSI International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSII) and purchased their FSI International, Inc. shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



