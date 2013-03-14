Füssen Hotel: Journey Back in Time with a Visit to Neuschwanstein Castle

Bavaria, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- The team at the Hotel Sonne Fussen has announced the Four Star Hotel has a variety of new packages available for castle sightseers, to allow them to see nearby Neuschwanstein and Hohenschwangau castles. And take in the region all while enjoying the amenities of the gorgeous four-star property in the heart of historic Fussen Bavaria.



“Our professional staff along with our gorgeous historic surroundings make for an absolutely fantastic getaway,” says company spokesperson Frieder Hanauer, “Bavaria is a great location to take in castle tourism, the area is full of gorgeous castles. It is also a great place known for hospitality and great scenery. What could be better than taking it all in while enjoying the comforts of our four-star property”



Located in the heart of Bavarian Castle Country, the hotel is located 5 minutes from Neuschwanstein Castle, and Hohenschwangau Castle. The two are considered to be among the finest and most famous examples of castle construction in continental Europe.



About Hotel Fussen

The Hotel Fussen is among the finest hotels Fussen has to offer. With a professional and well-managed staff it is among the best Fussen hotel options available for castle tours, or those looking for a hotel in Fussen. Featuring a variety of packages and great options for exploring in the Fussen area the hotel and its team aim to deliver an unparalleled Bavarian experience to the guests.



