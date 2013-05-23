Ft Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show Opens This Weekend

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- The Ft Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show will open to the public and the trade Memorial Day Weekend, this Saturday, May 25 through Memorial Day, May 27 at the Broward County Convention Center. A recent wire story reporting that the Ft Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show has been canceled is incorrect. In two short days, the Broward County Convention Center will be transformed into a home improvement marketplace, featuring a comprehensive collection of products and services for home improvements, interior design, outdoor luxury living, home remodeling, and much more.



Attending show goers will find thousands of products and services for the home. In addition, they have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of activities including:



Education for Consumers—Seminars on a variety of home improvement and design topics will be presented by experts including: the difference in wood floors and how to select, interior design techniques to use at home, budget kitchen design ideas, tips on how to select contractors for home remodeling projects,and hurricane preparedness for homeowners.



- Cooking Shows –South Florida chefs will prepare delicious dishes that show goers may sample



- ASID Interior Designer Consultations- Homeowners interested in changing a room, updating their interior decor,or altering the use of their existing living space have the opportunity to sign up for a thirty minute consultation with a professional ASID designer. Courtesy of the Florida South Chapter ASID.



- Book Signings- Two new books will debut at the show. Kelly Edwards will debut her new book and hold a book signing. Amelia Rozas, a South Florida designer will do the same!



- Art Show – South Florida artists will be on hand to display their original works of art. They will also be on site working on pieces in progress!



Show Hours: Saturday and Sunday (May 25-26) 12:00 pm – 9:30 pm; Monday, Memorial Day (May 27) 12:00 pm –7:30 pm.



Information: http://www.homeshowspecials.com or call 305-667-9299