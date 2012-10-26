Ft Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- With several months of home price increases reported and consumer confidence in South Florida at its highest level in five years, business conditions look favorable for the home improvement industry. Participating businesses in the Ft Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show, which opens to the public and the trade November 16-18 at the Broward County Convention, hope to see that confidence translate into strong interest by attending consumers. The show is the last comprehensive marketplace of the year for home improvement and design in South Florida.



The Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) released last month by the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University anticipates remodeling activity in the U.S. to see accelerated growth by the end of this year and into 2013.The Home Design and Remodeling Show held Labor Day weekend on Miami Beach reported strong attendance and record sales by participating exhibitors. The fall edition of Broward’s premier home improvement and design marketplace anticipates that trend to continue.



Consumers will see a showcase featuring thousands of products and services needed to update, renovate, expand or improve existing living spaces. Kitchen and bath remodeling, decorating ideas, landscaping and outdoor expansions are a portion of the displays that cover all areas of the home. In addition to the products and services showcased, the show offers consumers the opportunity to talk one-on-one with experts in the industry and personal interaction with the products they represent.



The fall edition of the Home Design and Remodeling Show also features:



Complimentary seminars by a variety of guest home improvement and design speakers, including Marc Bartolomeo of DIY Network’s Kitchen Impossible and HGTV’s Meg’s Great Rooms; Cooking demonstrations by guest chefs at the La Cuisine & Clark’s Culinary Experience Cooking Stage; The Artist Encounter interactive art show, featuring South Florida artists at work. courtesy of AroundTown Magazine;



Design Room Vignettes created by South Florida interior designers.



Wine and Cheese Nights return to the Home Design and Remodeling Show on Friday and Saturday evening. Beginning at 5:00 pm, show visitors will be treated to a complimentary cheese plate with the purchase of a glass of wine at the wine bar.



Show hours: Friday, (November 16) 11:00 am -9:30 pm; Saturday (November 17) 11:00 am -9:30 pm; Sunday (November 18) 11:00 am -7:30 pm.



Show Information: The Ft Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show is produced by Home Show Management Corp. Show veterans Larry Perl and Steve Plotkin have over forty years of experience in producing successful home shows in South Florida. The shows capture the flavor specific to the area, featuring an international collection of products and services.



For information, log on to www.home-shows.com or call 305-667-9299. Like us on www.facebook.com/FloridaHomeShow and follow us on Twitter @FLHomeShows for promotional offers and further details on the show. Watch us on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/flhomeshows



Perl Advertising Group, Inc.

Executive Offices: 1450 Madruga Avenue, Suite 301 Coral Gables, FL 33146 (305) 667-9299

Knoxville Office: 913 Hayslope Drive Knoxville, TN 37919 (865) 692-1178