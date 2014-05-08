Ftjerseys Offers Football Jerseys of National and Club Teams

Fujian, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- The grandest event in the world of football is about a month away and the excitement among fans rising steadily. Undoubtedly, football is the most popular and most passionately followed sports in the world. Naturally, the biggest event of the biggest sports is what everyone is eagerly waiting for. The football World Cup, 2014 is great for sports businesses like Ftjerseys, which is an online wholesale and retail store of football jerseys. Ftjerseys sells jerseys of both national teams and club teams. It has already adequately stocked complete range of 2014 FIFA World Cup jerseys.



Football World Cup is the biggest sports event that is organised on Earth. The gap of 4 years seems just perfect to build the thirst and hunger for the tournament in fans across nations. The passion of football fans is appreciated or envied by fans of other sports. Football fans are known to leave no stone unturned towards exhibiting their support for their national and club teams. Ftjerseys only plays a humble role towards facilitating such passion for sports. The high quality jerseys sold at the online store are affordable so that all fans can show their support to their teams in one colour. The company has to extent to provide full range of jerseys. Thus, fans can found even the secondary and the tertiary, if any, jerseys of teams participating in the World Cup.



A great advantage offered by Ftjerseys is the option of custom soccer jerseys. Custom jerseys have the main elements of the original jerseys while the accents and extras are modified according the preference of buyers. Both original and custom jerseys are available for both men and women. Along with the jerseys of all 32 teams participating in the FIFA World Cup, 2014, Ftjerseys also has jackets, T-shirts, world cup hats and keychain and toys so that fans with diverse preference can find something or the other of their choice.



Ftjerseys guarantees customer satisfaction. It adopts a simple process of dealing with customers and encourages communication to provide better service. It typically ships goods via DJL or EMS, which take from 3 to 10 days to deliver to any destination in the world. Customers are advised to contact the customer service if the product is not delivered within 12 days as it may get halted at the airport for customs. Damaged products or those that get wrongly delivered, if at all, can be exchanged with the preferred piece within 14 days since purchase.



About Ftjerseys

Website: www.ftjerseys.com

Ftjerseys is an online wholesale and retail store of football jerseys and accessories. It sells good-quality products at affordable price. The company specialises in FIFA World Cup, 2014 jerseys as well as club jerseys of teams participating in UEFA Champions League and Lega Serie A.



For Media Contact:

Company: F.T.jerseys

Address: Xiamen Fujian China

Tel: 15160036263

E-mail: okay.jerseys#gmail.com