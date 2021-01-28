New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Fuel Additives Market



Fuel additives are compounds are formulated for enhancing the quality and efficiency of fuels used in automobiles. These supplements added to the fuel serve different applications, including improvement of octane rating of fuels, protecting mechanical parts of automobiles, preventing sludge formation. The global fuel additives market is expected to rise from USD 7.24 billion in 2019 to USD 9.76 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 3.5%.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Drivers:



Increasing automotive industries around the globe is the primary factor leading to the expansion of the fuel additive market. The increasing awareness regarding the advantages of fuel additives, improvement in newly launched products, rising demand for performance products, and the global growth of automobile sales are significant factors driving the global additives market. Accessibility for research funds and better regulatory scenarios for fuel emissions has opened new opportunities for emerging players to invest in the market.



Regional Analysis:



The fuel additives market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 6% in the Asia Pacific region, followed by North America at 4% and Europe at 3%. The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a share of 27% of the global fuel additives market. Nations like China and India are predicted to account for high growth due to constantly expanding automotive industries. North America held a revenue share of USD 2 billion in 2018, around 30% of the total market share. This is mainly due to stringent emission norms and regulations in the region.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Fuel Additives market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Fuel Additives market are listed below:



Lubrizol Corporation, Chevron Oronite, Afton Chemicals, ExxonMobil, LanXess, Innospec, Dorf Ketal, Total Power, STP (Danburry), Gold Eagle, Lubrita (Europe).



Function Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Performance Additives



Corrosion Protection



Deposit Prevention



Flow Improvement



Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Automobiles



Refinery



Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Consumers



Industries



Radical Features of the Fuel Additives Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Fuel Additives market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Fuel Additives industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Fuel Additives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Fuel Additives Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Fuel Additives Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Fuel Additives Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Fuel Additives Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Lubrizol Corporation



10.2. Chevron Oronite



10.3. Afton Chemicals



10.4. ExonnMobil



10.5. LanXess



