"Fuel Cards in India 2018", is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2022, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in India.

In 2017, fleet card volume comprised 73.2% of the total fuel card volume sold in India.



- The total number of service stations in India increased by 8.8% in 2017 with 61,691 operational stations.

- Approximately 1.2 million new fuel cards will be issued between 2018 and 2022, reaching 7.8 million.

- Of these, 53.2% will be held by fleet vehicles and 46.8% by CRT vehicles.

- Fuel card volumes will increase by 66.1% between 2018 and 2022 to reach 12,308.3 million liters in 2022.

Companies Mentioned: Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, Reliance, Shell



