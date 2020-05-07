Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Rising demand for curbing carbon emission levels for improving air quality is positively influencing the fuel cell electric vehicle market share. Increasing environmental concerns pertaining to vehicle emissions are leading to the higher adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles. Shifting preference for deploying advanced technologies in heavy-duty freight trucks for delivering efficient vehicle performance will further boost the product penetration. For instance, in November 2018, Nikola Corporation launched hydrogen powered electric truck incorporating 120 kW hydrogen fuel cell offering superior fuel economy.



Increasing consumer spending and higher mobility requirements are escalating the hydrogen powered vehicles demand. Rapid urbanization coupled with proliferating construction activities are providing potential opportunities for the adoption of environment friendly vehicles. A lucrative growth in the economic conditions and high living standards are supporting the fuel cell electric vehicle market growth over the projected timeframe.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2375



Government organizations are establishing multiple research programs and funded projects majorly focusing on the development of innovative solutions for fuel cells. Multiple organizations including the FCH JU is supporting research, technology development & demonstration activities for fuel cell and hydrogen energy technologies. Collaborative programs and initiatives are encouraging the development of efficient hydrogen production technologies, thereby contributing towards reducing the overall fuel cell production cost.



Shifting preference for utilizing zero emission vehicles owing to their commercialization and provision of government subsidies are boosting the industry size over the forecast timeframe. Increasing demand for automotive fuel cell stacks in conjunction with expansion of production facilities will further strengthen the fuel cell electric vehicle market share. Introduction of advanced fuel cell stacks for heavy duty vehicles is augmenting the product penetration. For instance, in September 2018, Ballard Power Systems launched its new Fcgen-LCS liquid-cooled fuel cell stacks offering higher power density with relative lower cost of ownership.



Long haul segment will witness potential growth prospects owing to rapid deployment of fuel cell electric trucks offering emission free freight transportation. Proliferating freight volumes in conjunction with increasing greenhouse gas emissions are positively inducing the utilization of fuel cell electric trucks. Introduction of EURO VI standards for buses and deployment of electric powertrains are encouraging industry players to introduce alternative fuel vehicles for catering the increasing consumer demand.



Proliferating sales of passenger vehicles coupled with rising requirement for zero emission transport facilities are driving the segment growth over the study timeframe. Adoption of new automobiles equipped with modern technologies is augmenting the segment share. Introduction of new generation hydrogen powered SUV's is positively influencing the fuel cell electric vehicle market share over the study timeframe. For instance, in October 2018, Hyundai introduced 2019 NEXO fuel cell SUV incorporated with advanced fuel cell stack for delivering superior power and efficiency.



Europe fuel cell electric vehicle market will witness significant growth owing to supportive government projects for developing zero emission fuel cell vehicles and installation of hydrogen refueling stations. Projects such as Clean Hydrogen in European Cities (CHIC) and Joint Initiative for hydrogen Vehicles (JIVE) are striving for commercialization of fuel cell electric buses, further augmenting the regional demand for fuel cell electric vehicles. Easier availability of e-bikes offering ease of operation in high traffic areas is strengthening the industry size over the study timeframe.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2375



The fuel cell electric vehicle market is highly competitive owing to the presence of major fuel cell electric vehicle manufacturers including Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corporation, Audi AG, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, Hyundai Motor Group and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Major industry players are engaged in manufacturing reliable and advanced fuel cell systems including Plug Power Inc., Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC., US Hybrid, Dana Limited, Ballard Power Systems, Hydrogenics, Meritor, Inc. and Sunrise Power.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4 Fuel cell electric vehicle Market, By Vehicle

4.1 Global fuel cell electric vehicle market share by vehicle, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Heavy duty vehicle

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.3 Agriculture

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.4 Buses

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.5 Port Vehicles/Container Handling or Transport

4.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.5.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.6 Automotive

4.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.6.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.7 Class 8/Long Haul

4.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.7.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.8 Others

4.8.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.8.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/fuel-cell-electric-vehicle-market



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.