Fuel Cell Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- The fuel cell industry is emerging as one of the fastest growing markets owing to the collaborations of governments, businesses, and academic institutions, which is helping to produce fuel cells at a lower cost and improve their efficiency. The global fuel cell market is expected to grow at an estimated compounded annual growth rate of 16.6% during 2010 to 2014 owing to the decrease in fuel cell prices. The growth of this market is also expected to be driven by increasing investments from corporate and governments across the world for research and development in this field; however, lack of support infrastructure can pose a challenge to the growth of this industry.



Read More: Fuel Cell Market



Fuel cells are increasing in demand as they are an efficient source to produce electrical power without causing any environmental pollution. There are a variety of fuel cells available today that are competing with energy conversion devices like batteries and gas turbines. With continuous research being made for improving the efficiency of fuel cells, this industry is expected to witness tremendous growth in the near future.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation Based on Type



- Alkaline Fuel Cells

- Microbial Fuel Cells

- Micro Fuel Cells

- Polymer Electrolyte Fuel Cells

- Solid Oxide Fuel Cells



Segmentation Based on Applications



- Auxiliary Power

- Military Use

- Cogeneration or Combined Heat and Power

- Small-Scale Energy Consumption

- Light Traction Vehicles

- Road Drive Vehicles



Segmentation Based on Technology



- Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

- Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC)

- Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

- Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC)

- Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)



Browse More Related Reports Energy Market



Waste Derived Biogas Market



Photovoltaics Market



Portable Power Fuel Cell Market



This research report on the fuel cell analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. The regions analyzed under this research report are:



- North America

- Asia-Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of current market trends, factors driving market growth, restraints, market structure, and market projections for the coming years.



This report also provides an analysis of technological developments in the industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of the top market players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant with respect to the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/energy-market-reports-3.html



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are UTC Power, Fuel Cell Energy Inc., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Protonex, IdaTech, Plug Power, Hydrogenics Corporation, Ceramic Fuel Cell Limited, Acumentrics, Altergy Systems, Astris Energi, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- It provides an overview of the forces driving and limiting market growth

- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the major competitors and their strategies

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having compete insights of the market and by making in-depth analysis of market trends

- It helps to clearly understand the competitive environment to stay ahead in the competition

- It provides up-to-date analysis of the latest trends and technological improvements in the market

- It provides a technological growth map over a time and explains its impact on the industry



For More Information Visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com