Fuel Cell Technology Market Rapidly Growing Dynamics with Current Trends 2030 - Bloom Energy, Ballard Power Systems, Doos an Fuel Cell America

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Fuel Cell Technology Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global fuel cell technology market accounted forUS$1,031.63million in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.09% from2019 to 2030.



The fuel cell technology is based on clean energy sources. Thus, regional governments have been promoting it for a wide range of applications, such as stationary applications, automotive applications, and others, to reduce carbon emissions. For instance, in October 2019, the German Ministry for Transport and Digital Infrastructure awarded US$ 13.37 million to Siemens, Ballard Power Systems, and RWTH Aachen University for developing more efficient fuel cells for their trains.Such favorable government initiatives across the globe areamong the pivotal factors driving the fuel cell technology marketgrowth worldwide.



Some of the prominent players in the fuel cell market include Bloom Energy, Ballard Power Systems, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc., Fuel Cell Energy, Inc., Hydrogenise, KYOCERA Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PLUG POWER INC., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., among others.



Growing Trends



Additionally, the growing demand for power generation in residential &commercial areas is supplementing the growth of the fuel cell technology market owing to its advantages.For instance, Japan has installed approximately 20,000 stationary combined heat & power fuel cell systems incommercial & residential spaces. Moreover, the increasing utilization of fuel cells in vehicles is another factor contributing to the overall market growth. For instance, the Chinese government announced itsplan to construct hydrogen infrastructure to support about 50,000 fuel cell vehicles by 2025.



Rising R&D activities to overcome market challenges, new investments to produce hydrogen and new product launches are the primary factors that are expected to create new opportunities in the fuel cell technology market. However, the high operating cost of fuel cells, the presence of other clean energy alternatives and huge initial investment in the manufacture of fuel cells are among the several factors that will restrain market growth.



Regional Analysis:



The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the presence of high potential countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Additionally, the increasing number of government initiatives in this region and the growing adoption of fuel cell electric vehiclesare expected to propel growth of the fuel cell technology market in the region.



Table of Contents



INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016& 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

Currency Used



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottom Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecasting Model

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

Overview

Drivers

Threats/Restraints

Opportunities

Application Analysis

Future Market Scenario

Emerging Markets



