Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Fuel Cells - Global Market Size, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020 market report to its offering

“Fuel Cells - Global Market Size, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020” is the latest report from The publisher, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the global fuel cell market.



The report provides in depth analysis on global fuel cell market. The report also provides market analysis of key countries - US, UK, Germany, Republic of Korea, and Japan. The research provides historical and forecast data to 2020 for installed capacity (in MW), and market size (in $m/$bn) globally and for each of the key countries. The report also provides the market share of major fuel cell manufacturers globally and gives a brief description of each of these manufacturers. The report also discusses the drivers and restraints for the global fuel cell market.



Scope



The report gives an introduction to fuel cells, the different types and the differences among these types of fuel cells.



The report provides historic and forecasted market size of stationary, and transport fuel cells globally and in each of the key countries.



The report discusses the historic and forecasted installed capacity (in MW) of stationary, and transport fuel cells globally and separately for each of the key countries.



The report also discusses the supply of these modules in terms of global production and production in each of the key countries for the period 2006–2012.



The report mentions the major manufacturers of fuel cells globally, and provides the market share of each manufacturer.



The report also discusses the major drivers and restraints to the growth of the fuel cell market globally.



Reasons To Buy



Facilitate decision making based on strong historic and forecast data for the fuel cell market



Develop strategies based on the latest market trends



Position yourself to maximize potential in the growth of the fuel cell market



Identify key partners and business development avenues



Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146775/fuel-cells-global-market-size-segmentation-competitive-landscape-regulations-and-key-country-analysis-to-2020.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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