Fuel Cells Market (PEMFC, MCFC, PAFC, SOFC, DMFC & Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Various fuel cell products analyzed in this study include direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC), proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC), molten carbonate fuel cell (MCFC), alkaline fuel cell (AFC), phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC) and solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC).



The fuel cells market by applications is majorly divided into stationary, transportation and portable. The economies covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Regional data has also been provided for key countries such as U.S., Canada, Japan, South Korea, Germany, UK, Norway, Denmark and Sweden. The fuel cells market by various fuels such as hydrogen, natural gas and methane has also been analyzed in this report along with type, application and geography.



This report also includes market share of major companies in 2011, value chain analysis and porters five forces model. Some of the key players profiled in this study include Fuel Cell Energy, Ballard, Clearedge, Toshiba, Panasonic, Plug Power Inc. and Hydrogenics Corporation. The report gives a brief overview of the major companies that are dealing in fuel cells followed by their business strategies, financial revenue and recent developments.



This research has been specially conducted to estimate and analyze the performance and demand of fuel cells in a global scenario. The research provides detailed analysis of companies that are dealing in fuel cells, trend analysis of fuel cells market and demand by geography. The report includes all the major types and application segments of the fuel cells market and provides statistically refined forecast and historical data for the segments covered. The report presents a comprehensive assessment of the strategies followed by different stakeholders by segmenting the fuel cells market as below:



Global Fuel Cells market, by fuel

Hydrogen

Natural Gas

Methanol



Global Fuel Cells market, by type

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC)

Alkaline Fuel Cell (AFC)

Global Fuel Cells market, by application

Stationary

Transportation

Portable

Global Fuel Cells market, by geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Denmark

Norway

Sweden

Asia-Pacific

Japan

South Korea



Rest of the World (RoW)



