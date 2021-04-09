Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The global Fuel Cells Market is expected to reach USD 16.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed due to the growing environmental awareness among consumers and increasing government initiatives regarding the adoption of fuel cells to reduce the emission levels in the environment. Increasing research and development for the technological advancement of the products is augmenting the demand for the industry.



To Get Sample PDF Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/100



Fuel Cells Market research report offers a panoramic view of the Fuel Cells market, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the growth of the industry. The report strives to offer authentic information about the Fuel Cells market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals.



Key Highlights From The Report



The Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) segment dominated the market with a share of 53.5% in 2019 due to its higher efficiencies, lower emission rate, and can operate at a lower temperature.



The transportation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 26.0% over the forecast period as the government of the developing countries is replacing the gasoline-based bus with fuel cells based buses in order to reduce the CO2 emission.



Asia-Pacific has the highest adoption rate in the market due to the favorable policies and initiatives of the government in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea.



Key participants include Ballard Power Systems, Hydrogenics Corporation, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Bloom Energy, Plug Power, Inc., SFC Energy AG, Ceres Power Holdings PLC, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Intelligent Energy, and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, among others.



The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fuel-cells-market



Emergen Research has segmented the global Fuel Cells Market on the basis of Product, Application, End-User, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Portable

Stationary

Transportation



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Defense

Fuel Cell Vehicles

Utilities



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Fuel Cells market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Fuel Cells market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Fuel Cells market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Fuel Cells market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



Quick Buy Buy—Fuel Cells Market Research Report At https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/100



Fuel Cells Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



TOC



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Fuel Cells Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Fuel Cells Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing Environmental Awareness



4.2.2.2. Increasing Investments in R&D for the development of Fuel Cell Technology



4.2.2.3. Increasing Government schemes and initiatives



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Growing Budget constraints



4.2.3.2. Lack of Hydrogen Infrastructure



4.2.3.3. High cost of fuel cell systems



4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



CONTINUED…!



Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/100



Thank you for reading our report. For further queries regarding the report or customization options, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

About Us:



At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs