Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- Richard “Ricky” Gonzales was promoted to General Manager and is responsible for handling customer accounts. The company welcomes Ricky back to Peterson after serving up in the BP Gulf cleanup efforts. Thomas Andersen, owner of Peterson Fuel Delivery commented, “Peterson is proud of Ricky’s role as an ambassador to a vital industry in Florida.”



In other company news, due to increasing demand for fuel delivery services, Peterson Fuel embraced the opportunity to locate at 17th Street Causeway. Their water-borne and truck fuel services respond to clients on the New River, including services in and around the Dania Cut, Lauderdale Marine Center, the Andrews Avenue Bridge, and the Intra-coastal Waterway. The company serves the three counties of Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. On Saturdays and Sundays Peterson Fuel Barges are available for convenient fueling on the inter-coastal by the Swimming Hall of Fame in Fort Lauderdale and outside of Sunset Harbor in Miami. Their captains will quote you the daily market fuel prices and prices vary according to volume consumption.



About Peterson Fuel Delivery

Started in 1997, Peterson Fuel forged the novel idea to move fuel by motorized barges to marinas commercial vessels and private yachts. What evolved were a self-propelled, mobile-fuel-delivery service, and the development of the unique "Tank-ships" concept. Our three vessels are United States Coast Guard inspected and certified to carry diesel fuel, with safety to our customers and the environment as our number one priority.



Since 1997, the yacht and commercial boat community have discovered and come to appreciate the quality, price, convenience and professional service provided by Peterson Fuel Delivery in the Miami-Dade -Ft Lauderdale area Peterson’s unique yellow fuel barges deliver fuel on the Fort Lauderdale and Miami waterways Monday through Friday by appointments. You can make an appointment by calling them at 954-760-3835 or email at sales@petersonfuel.com.



Or you can learn more about the company at their website: http://www.petersonfuel.com