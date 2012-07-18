Peterson Fuel Delivery Expands With New Yacht Team

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Peterson Fuel Delivery announces its continued growth with the addition of Rahn + Associates to add depth as a new Yacht and Marina Group for Peterson. Peterson Fuel serves the large yacht, Marina and Mega-Yacht industry.



“Our water-borne and truck fuel services respond to clients on the water, whether it is the New River, Middle River, upper and lower Intracoastal and at residences by appointment. We can also provide services at the Dania Cut, Andrews Avenue Bridge, and throughout the Intracoastal Waterway in three counties”, stated Thomas Andersen, owner of Peterson Fuel Delivery.



The company hired Rahn + Associates of Boca Raton, Florida, a change management consulting firm, to assist and position the company as part of its next stage of strategic growth. “We are excited to support Mr. Andersen make Peterson Fuel Delivery the premier fuel provider to the local yacht and marine industry” stated Eric Rahn of Rahn & Associates. “Our plans are to expand operations in both water-borne and truck delivery of Diesel, Bio-Diesel, specialty fuels and lubes”.



Peterson Fuel Delivery’s unique yellow fuel barges deliver fuel on the Fort Lauderdale and Miami waterways Monday through Friday by appointments by calling us at 954-760-3835 or email at sales@petersonfuel.com. On Saturdays and Sundays our a Peterson Fuel Barges are available for convenient fueling on the inter-coastal by the Swimming Hall of Fame in Fort Lauderdale and outside of Sunset Harbor in Miami. Our captains will quote you the daily market fuel prices and prices vary according to volume consumption.



Peterson Fuel Delivery supplies diesel fuel and lube oil to the Yacht and Marine Industry in Fort Lauderdale/Miami/Palm Beaches, Florida by barge or trucks. Contact: sales@petersonfuel.com Rahn & Associates, Inc. is a boutique management consulting firm specializing in business development, management consultant and "C" Suite Executive assignments. Rahn & Associates are experienced entrepreneurs with extensive experience in start-up, emerging and mature companies. Contact: eric@rahn-associates.com