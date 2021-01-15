New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Fuel Ethanol Market



Ethyl alcohol or ethanol is used as an additive for gasoline. After most of the countries have banned the use of leaded gasoline, fuel ethanol additives are used as a replacement. It is used as a motor fuel. The most frequent method used for the production of fuel ethanol is fermentation. Cellulosic materials, sugar-rich feedstock, and starches are the most common raw materials used for its production. In the industrial sectors of alcoholic beverages, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and chemical feedstock, ethanol has various important applications. During the forecast period of 2020 to 2027, the global fuel ethanol market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6%.



Some of the key players operating in the Fuel Ethanol market are The Andersons, Inc. (USA), Advanced BioEnergy LLC (USA), BlueFire Renewables (USA), Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA), Cargill Incorporated (USA), BP PLC (UK), Mascoma LLC (USA), Flint Hills Resources (USA), Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (USA), and Panda Energy International Inc. (USA), among others..



Market Drivers



The requirements are rising to minimize the carbon emissions from gasoline in transportation, and the automotive industry is responsible for boosting the usage of ethanol as a bio-based additive in the upcoming years. By 2030, it is estimated that gasoline will be entirely replaced by fuel ethanol. There are various key growth drivers for the global fuel ethanol market, including rising greenhouse gas emissions and rising crude oil prices. Through incentives, the government is also encouraging the production of ethanol.



Raw material Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Crops

Fuel crops (Algae)

Corn

Sugar crops

Wastes

Food waste

Forest waste

Agricultural waste

Biomass

Starchy grains

Fossil fuels



Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Starch-based

Sugar-based

Cellulosic



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Conventional fuel vehicles

Flexible fuel vehicles

Others



Industry vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Oil & gas

Food & beverages

Automotive

Chemical & materials

Healthcare & pharmaceuticals

Others



Key Coverage of the Fuel Ethanol Market:



Insightful information regarding the global Fuel Ethanol market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Fuel Ethanol market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Regional Landscape



In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the global fuel ethanol market, and the same trend and significant growth are expected during the forecast period. The propelling factors are the established automotive industry. Additionally, Latin America was the second-highest region in 2019. The Asia Pacific region is growing significantly. It is expected that this region will register rapid growth during the forecast period due to foreign investments.



The regional analysis covers the following regions of the key geographies of the Fuel Ethanol market:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



