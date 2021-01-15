Market Size – USD 77.74 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Growing risks of greenhouse emission from gasoline fuel vehicles.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Fuel Ethanol Market
Ethyl alcohol or ethanol is used as an additive for gasoline. After most of the countries have banned the use of leaded gasoline, fuel ethanol additives are used as a replacement. It is used as a motor fuel. The most frequent method used for the production of fuel ethanol is fermentation. Cellulosic materials, sugar-rich feedstock, and starches are the most common raw materials used for its production. In the industrial sectors of alcoholic beverages, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and chemical feedstock, ethanol has various important applications. During the forecast period of 2020 to 2027, the global fuel ethanol market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6%.
Some of the key players operating in the Fuel Ethanol market are The Andersons, Inc. (USA), Advanced BioEnergy LLC (USA), BlueFire Renewables (USA), Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA), Cargill Incorporated (USA), BP PLC (UK), Mascoma LLC (USA), Flint Hills Resources (USA), Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (USA), and Panda Energy International Inc. (USA), among others..
Market Drivers
The requirements are rising to minimize the carbon emissions from gasoline in transportation, and the automotive industry is responsible for boosting the usage of ethanol as a bio-based additive in the upcoming years. By 2030, it is estimated that gasoline will be entirely replaced by fuel ethanol. There are various key growth drivers for the global fuel ethanol market, including rising greenhouse gas emissions and rising crude oil prices. Through incentives, the government is also encouraging the production of ethanol.
Raw material Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
Crops
Fuel crops (Algae)
Corn
Sugar crops
Wastes
Food waste
Forest waste
Agricultural waste
Biomass
Starchy grains
Fossil fuels
Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
Starch-based
Sugar-based
Cellulosic
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
Conventional fuel vehicles
Flexible fuel vehicles
Others
Industry vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
Oil & gas
Food & beverages
Automotive
Chemical & materials
Healthcare & pharmaceuticals
Others
Key Coverage of the Fuel Ethanol Market:
Insightful information regarding the global Fuel Ethanol market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Fuel Ethanol market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations
Regional Landscape
In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the global fuel ethanol market, and the same trend and significant growth are expected during the forecast period. The propelling factors are the established automotive industry. Additionally, Latin America was the second-highest region in 2019. The Asia Pacific region is growing significantly. It is expected that this region will register rapid growth during the forecast period due to foreign investments.
The regional analysis covers the following regions of the key geographies of the Fuel Ethanol market:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
