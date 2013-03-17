Fuel Injection System Market Worth $72.5 Billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 7.48%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2013 -- The report “Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market By Technology (Port Fuel, GDI, Direct Diesel), Engine Type (Gasoline, Diesel), Geography, Vehicle Type & Component - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018”, defines and segments the automotive fuel injection system market with analysis and forecasting of the global volume and revenue. Fuel injection system market is expected to grow from $47,026.0 million in 2012 to $72,507.4 million by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.48% for the same period. During the next six years, diesel fuel injection systems are expected to occupy the major share of the market as against gasoline fuel injection systems.



Asia-Pacific: The leading market for fuel injection system



In the year 2012, Asia-Pacific region was the leading market for fuel injection systems and would remain top consumer till 2018. The European market was the second largest fuel injection system consumer in 2012, whereas, North American market was at third position. The demand trend for fuel injection systems is expected to be similar till 2018.



The developing countries in Asia-Pacific region such as, China and India, represent the prominent markets for automobile sales. The rising disposable income levels of the individuals, growing population, and strong economic conditions support promising growth in automotive industry. These conditions have attracted many global players such as Daimler AG, BMW, Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford Motors, General Motors, and others to venture into these markets with local production facilities. This has driven the demand for fuel injection systems in the region significantly.



ECU: Leading revenue generator component of fuel injection system



Electronic control unit (ECU) is one of the vital components of a fuel injection system. Currently, the fuel injectors are estimated to constitute largest share by volume within a fuel injection system. The same trend is expected to continue by 2018. However, ECU leads by its share in a fuel injection system by value, and the similar trend is expected by 2018. High pressure fuel pump and fuel pressure regulator would also contribute significant shares followed by fuel injectors and ECU.



Gasoline direct injection technology to gain attention in coming years



The growing concerns over fuel efficiency, increasing fuel prices & environmental regulations and vehicle exhaust gases have made the companies to look for alternative technologies. In case of gasoline engines, the gasoline direct injection is the technology which can provide all these benefits at a reasonable cost. The gasoline direct injection technology has already started gaining a significant market share over gasoline port fuel injection technology in all the developed countries. However, in developing countries, the new technology would take more time due to low penetration rate. The diesel direct injection technology is widely preferred across the globe.



Passenger cars represent high volume market for fuel injection systems



Due to increasing population, improved lifestyle, and their demands have significantly improved the demand for passenger cars in past few years. Increased cost of living, lower manufacturing costs, cheap labor, and greater benefits offered for vehicle manufacturers in developing regions; have increased this demand for passenger cars on a larger scale. Many of the vehicle manufacturers and thereby OEM providers are shifting their focus towards developing regions of the world. This would help the fuel injection system market to grow in developing countries. On the contrary, the demand for light or heavy commercial vehicles is limited and hence the demand for fuel injection systems used in commercial vehicles would grow at a slower rate.



The report covers Fuel Injection Systems Market in terms of volume (thousand units) and revenue ($million) across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and ROW. The report explains qualitative and quantitative aspects of fuel injection system components such as fuel injector, ECU, fuel pressure regulator, and high pressure fuel pumps. The report briefly explains the demand for the fuel injection system market by engine type and by geography. It also explains trends in its demand from year 2010 to 2018. However, the scope of the report is limited to analysis, estimations, and forecast about fuel injection system based on their components, geography, engine type, vehicle type, and technology.



The report also touches on various other important aspects of the fuel injection system market. It includes an analysis of the value chain, Porter five forces analysis, and the competitive landscape. The market has been identified with major players as Bosch, Denso, Continental, and Delphi; additionally, 15 key players of this market have also been profiled.



