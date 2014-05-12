Fuel Oil Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The global fuel oil market is rising owing to the growth in petrochemicals, transportation, and building materials industry segments. Demand for better quality fuel oil is on a rise as it enhances engine life and maximizes productivity. However, the high prices of crude oil are affecting the market by slowing down its growth rate. Volatility in crude oil prices and scarcity of the crude oil has forced various R&D centers across the globe to find out an alternative source of fuel oil to satisfy the growing demand.



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The transportation industry is the largest consumer of fuel oil followed by other significant users like petrochemical industry, petroleum refineries, among others. The U.S. is the largest consumer of fuel oil globally while China is biggest consumer of fuel oil in Asia. Increasing fuel prices and declining demand of fuel oil from power generation are some of the major challenges faced by this market. Asia Pacific is the largest market for imported fuel oil due to the limited production and increasing demand in Asian market.



Market Segmentation



Based on end-use applications:



- Electricity Industry

- Transportation Industry

- Building Material

- Petrochemical Industry

- Metallurgy

- Petroleum Refineries



Research report on fuel oil analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this research study are



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



This report provides complete analysis of current market trends, industry growth drivers, restraints, market structure, and predictions for upcoming years. It also includes analysis of recent technological advancements in this market, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed company profiles of top industry players. Report provides review of micro and macro factors essential for existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major players in this industry are Verona Products Pvt. Ltd., Concord Overseas, Alicid Organic Industries Ltd., Ningling Lanning Technology Co. Ltd., Shangqiu Donghe Special Equipments Co. Ltd., Honari Co., OOO Oil-Garant, Bell Performance Inc., Moletech International Technology Limited Zhangzhou Qiyu Renewable Energy Technology Co. Ltd, Sazeh Pardaz Simorgh Company, and others.



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