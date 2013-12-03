FuGenX Technologies, iPhone App Development Company, iPhone App Development

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Apple iPhone has brought a revolution, not only in the developed counties but also in India too. With more Smartphone users preferring the iOS Apple device over other smart phones, the demand for more powerful and engaging iPhone applications too witnessed a drastic upswing. FuGenX Technologies is a consistently top-rated iPhone application developer who has successfully established a strong forte in delivering innovative mobile solutions. It is the best iPhone application development company in India, providing world class app development services for iOS. From small scale organization to a large conglomerate, the company provides unique and techno-driven iPhone App solutions to enable business scalability, thus increasing the margins of profit and revenues of any business venture.



Mobile phones and other mobile devices on iOS platform became much smarter with the development of iPhone applications which rendered impeccable power and functionality to the smart gadgets. FuGenX rose to the top position by creating a niche for them in the iPhone Application development domain and is one of the best iPhone App Development Companies in India. FuGenX Technologies specialize in embodying exceptional functional capabilities in iPhone devices by developing innovative and robust iPhone and iPad applications. The company has an in-house team of proficient and skilled iPhone App developers who have proven expertise in developing cutting-edge iPhone mobile Applications which caters to diverse business laterals. The expert team of designers and developers, backed with latest mobile technologies and sound knowledge, has marked their space among other market competitor in the vast domain of iPhone app development.



Adhering to the time tested and best practices in the mobile App development domain, FuGenX technologies deliver hi-tech and most advanced iPhone App development services in a cost-effective manner. The team is highly experienced in designing and developing innovative and creative iPhone applications without compromising the quality quotient. Administering pre-defined logical approach, the agile and expert iPhone App developers at FuGenX render business-centric iPhone mobile apps that satisfy the ever-increasing demands of their customers. Hire the best iPhone developer in the country within no time and get a free quote on iPhone App development by contacting FuGenX Technologies.



About FuGenX Technologies

FuGenX Technologies is a fast-growth mobile application development company. The company has developed apps for iPhone, Android and Windows platforms. FuGenX technologies develop and deliver world class mobile solutions for its global client base, across a wide spectrum of business verticals.

Contact Us



FuGenX Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

#27, 2nd Floor, 20th Main,

Maruthi Nagar Main Road,

BTM 1st Stage

Bangalore – 560029, India

Email – info@fugenx.com

Call: +91-80-42411888

Website - http://fugenx.com