Fukushima Fuel Rod Extraction Program Set to Cause World-Wide Chaos

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- The Japanese government has approved TEPCO’s plans to commence the fuel rod extraction from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. After the recent earthquake, Reactor #4 is in critical condition. Inside sources say that TEPCO is covering up what could possibly be the largest environmental disaster in history. The fuel rods are normally removed using computers to ensure that rods do not touch each other. If the rods do touch each other a chain reaction will cause a nuclear explosion making Japan an inhabitable place and contaminating the world. TEPCO is running out of qualified workers as many are leaving due to being contaminated with radioactive particles. The company is even refusing to pay for a portion of decontamination costs which the government has spent cleaning up the disaster.



Since Reactor 4 is damaged, TEPCO will have to use manual means to remove the fuel rods making this situation highly unstable. The extraction is planned to commence this November according to TEPCO, the company responsible for the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Given the past history of Fukushima’s mistakes, Japanese research panels have expressed doubt that TEPCO can effectively manage the fuel rod extraction. Many countries such as the USA and Canada will be affected if a chain reaction were to occur.



The clock is ticking and TEPCO is running out of water tanks to store the radioactive water. The effects of leaking radioactive water can be seen in marine life such as the recent discovery of starfish “melting”. Polar bears have been found with sores covering their body. As the radioactive particles build up in the fish, they will begin to affect the human population. Tepco states everything is under control however most experts doubt this. Canadian fish have already been found with low levels of cesium and consuming enough can increase your cancer risk.



With the past earthquake and storm that have hit Fukushima, strangely no damages have been reported but it is clear that radioactivity levels have spiked off the shores of Japan. The consequences of this threat will be global and it will impact the whole entire world.



This news article has been published by dedicatedprepper.com



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