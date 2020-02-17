Fulfilling Opportunities Are Available with CareGivers America

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- There is a caregiver crisis looming on the horizon. With 10,000 baby boomers retiring each day, there's barely enough help at home and in the home care industry to keep up with demand. Although seniors want to spend their golden years relaxing and surrounded by their family members, most adults have too many other life responsibilities to provide proper care for elderly relatives, prompting them to look at private caregivers in the greater Philadelphia area or, if they qualify, waiver programs like Pennsylvania's Community Health Choices Program, for help.



Caregivers have one of the most fulfilling jobs available on the market. Aiding elderly individuals with everything from daily activities to health care, caregivers are dealt a lot of curveballs they have to solve in a timely manner. As such, they develop a lot of life skills along the way. Being a personal home aid helps individuals build meaningful connections that last a lifetime. Nobody feels more personally accomplished at the end of the work day than a caregiver.



To make a job as a caregiver even more attractive, the home care industry is booming at the moment. Since demand continues to rise with no end in sight in the upcoming decades, millions of jobs are being created across the nation — 1.2 million, to be exact. No other industry on the market offers the job security that comes with being a caregiver. Home care aides can also create their work schedule around their personal needs, as a flexible work schedule is just one of the many perks the job provides.



CareGivers America is currently hiring for all positions, such as home health aides, certified nursing assistants, direct care workers, care coordinators, and administrative assistants. Those who are ready to impact someone's life in a positive way are ready to start a rewarding career with CareGivers America. Located throughout Pennsylvania, from the counties of Susquehanna to Tioga to Pike to Philadelphia County, this caregiver agency has been providing seniors with daily support and companionship for over 25 years.



CareGivers America is owned by the Simplura Health Group, and Simplura wants to be the Employer of Choice for caregivers and health care professionals across the industry. Some of the many benefits for working for Simplura are competitive wages, benefit and 401k plans, employee perks programs, which include discounts for travel and hotels, entertainment discounts, continuing education discounts, discounts on cell phone bills, car repairs, amusement parks, and much much more.



Visit https://caregiversamerica.com to learn more or fill out an online application. Making a difference can start today. Don't wait any longer to pursue a rewarding career as a caregiver.



CareGivers America has been providing Pennsylvania residents with outstanding health care services since its start in 2002. Their mission has always been to promote independence and enhance the quality of life of their patients through various caregiving services, such as in-home care, ongoing nurse care, adult daycare, and much more. Since becoming part of the Simplura Health Group, CareGivers America has been able to broaden its horizons and improve patient's lives more than ever before.



