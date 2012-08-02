Fulfillment Services at PROMOFILL Expanded to Meet Growing Market Demand

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- Companies often outsource their non-core business units in order to sharpen their operations and maximize ROI. Businesses can expand their enterprises, control costs, and minimize risks by using fulfillment solutions—an excellent idea, considering that the total e-commerce sales are estimated to reach $269.8 billion by 2015, according to Internetretailer.com.



In order to meet the market demand, a top California fulfillment company, PROMOFILL, has expanded its fulfillment services. With e-commerce expected to grow 13.7% this year—by 2015, the number of U.S. consumers purchasing online will reach 170.3 million—PROMOFILL has evolved to better serve their customers in need of innovative solutions.



The fast growth of e-commerce has created a demand for supply chain management and outsourcing. PROMOFILL has many top-notch services that include order fulfillment, marketing logistics, and warehousing. Their fulfillment services include e-commerce fulfillment and internet marketing services.



As online shoppers are predicted to spend $326 billion by 2016—up $202 billion and 62% from 2011—e-commerce fulfillment services are a must. With PROMOFILL’s e-commerce fulfillment services, businesses experience an integrated system that includes web design, shopping cart integration, payment processing, marketing and affiliate management, order shipping systems, accounting systems, and product fulfillment. Since research shows that shoppers will probably spend about $1,738 online, PROMOFILL’s major solution is their shopping cart system—their Warehouse Management system can support a large number of common formats such as XML and CSV through their mapping technology.



More sales growth is expected to come from shoppers switching to online stores, explained an article on Internetretailer.com, so the fulfillment services company also offers Internet marketing services. Perfect for online retailers seeking success, PROMOFILL plans, designs, builds, and promotes e-commerce platforms and websites. PROMOFILL’s solution also includes social media campaigns—social media revenue is estimated to make a 43.2% jump from $11.8 billion to $16.9 billion this year alone.



PROMOFILL is devoted to working with big and small businesses and organizations to help them keep up with the e-commerce world by focusing on usability, promotions, and merchandising. The fulfillment services company also offers free quotes for potential clients.



With distribution centers in the West and East Coasts and also in the Midwest, clients are especially pleased with PROMOFILL’s effective service.



Brian Kabara of Med-Chem Laboratories, a former client, attests to PROMOFILL’s excellent services: “With PROMOFILL, I know that my orders are handled.”



About PROMOFILL

Promotional Fulfillment Services, Inc. (PROMOFILL) is a Third Party Logistics (3PL) provider that specializes in Product Fulfillment, Order Fulfillment, Warehousing and Distribution Services for the direct-to-consumer (direct Response, ecommerce), wholesale, and retail industries. Their value added capabilities include Pick-n-Pack, Kitting and Assembly, Marketing Logistics, Promotional / POP Fulfillment, Web Design and SEO/SEM services. PROMOFILL’s merchant client sizes range from small e-commerce (.com) entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, please visit http://www.promofill.com