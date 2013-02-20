Fulfillment Services Company Expands East Coast Business Operations

Butner, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- “We’ve moved!” Allpack Fulfillment and Allpack Assembly would like to inform their customers and clients that they have a new warehousing and distribution facility with over 40,000 square feet of floor space ready to accommodate new and existing order fulfillment and product assembly for the entire Eastern United States. Their new distribution and shipping warehouse is situated in Butner, North Carolina which is adjacent to the Interstate 85 corridor a main north-south shipping route, giving them faster shipping times to customers. We will also be able to accommodate larger order fulfillment volume and assembly projects.



Founders of Allpack Assembly and Allpack Fulfillment, Andy Forbis and Joel Fairey, started the company back in 2005. With a background of packaging experience and a large warehouse which was a former site of their family owned hosiery business, they started Allpack. They now package anything that you can think of; from items as small as socks and DVDs to as large as factory machinery and office equipment. Allpack has become one of the most trusted names in online order fulfillment, ecommerce fulfillment, packaging and distribution and shipping services on the East Coast.



But there is more to Allpack than just product fulfillment services; the company also offers warehousing and storage facilities with an expertise in product receiving, inventory management, third party freight logistics and transportation and so much more. Allpack is also first in product assembly services which includes contract packaging, kitting services, inventory quality control, point of purchase display assembly and pack out to name a few. You can also trust Allpack Assembly for labelling services which includes label correction re-labelling, re-branding, post printing and UPC labelling and testing services. Finally, you can count on Allpack with all your e-commerce services like supply chain management, online transaction processing and EDI standards consultation and implementation.



With their new spacious warehouse and fulfillment center, Andy Forbis stated they are excited to welcome a huge increase in the monthly order volume during their expansion while providing the same friendly service and customer satisfaction that has been a staple of their business for years.



If you’re looking to outsource e-commerce, product assembly and fulfilment, cost effectively and efficiently we encourage you to give us a call today to see how we can help you grow your business while saving time and resources. You may just find the partner that you have been looking for in assembly and e-commerce fulfillment!



We also welcome you to tour Allpack at their new facility in Butner NC, Monday thru Friday 8:30 – 5:00 pm, or call us at (919) 627-7380 to answer your questions and arrange a FREE consultation and quote.



Contact: Allpack Fulfillment / Allpack Assembly Inc,

106 20th Street, Butner, North Carolina 27509-2445.

Email: aforbis@allpackfulfillment.com

Phone: (919) 627-7380

Websites: http://www.allpackfulfillment.com/ and http://www.allpackassembly.com/