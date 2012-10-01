Fulfillment Services Company Expands to Meet Exploding Mobile and Online Market Growth

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- According to recent news reports, e-commerce and mobile commerce are growing at a record pace.



For example, comScore, Inc., a company that specializes in statistics related to the digital world, recently released its 2012 first quarter retail e-commerce sales estimates for the United States. The report shows that online retail spending reached $44.3 billion for the quarter, which was up an impressive 17 percent from one year ago.



In addition, a recent article published on the Internet Retailer website noted that according to a new report by the Interactive Media in Retail Group (IMRG), a U.K. online retail trade organization, global business-to-consumer e-commerce sales will pass the 1 trillion euro ($1.25 trillion) mark by 2013.



In order to keep up with the rising trend of e-commerce and mobile commerce, Promotional Fulfillment Services, Inc. (PROMOFILL) is expanding its offerings. The company specializes in a variety of services, including product and order fulfillment, e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing and distribution services, and much more.



“Much more than simple order processing, with ecommerce fulfillment we integrate your entire e-commerce business, including web design, shopping cart, payment processing, marketing and affiliate management, shipping systems, accounting systems and product fulfillment,” an article on PROMOFILL’s website noted, adding that the company offers a flexible turnkey online commerce system, complete from design to delivery.



“Our insight-driven team deeply understands our customers’ needs and delivers on your performance objectives.”



To keep up with the current trends, PROMOFILL can handle any aspect of e-commerce and e-store product fulfillment. The company offers an integrated order and management system, account management tools and shopping cart integration that are perfectly suited for today’s rapidly-expanding e-commerce market.



PROMOFILL is also ready, willing and able to handle any type of fulfillment services a company may require. Its systems are scalable to deal with anywhere from 50 to 150,000 orders every month. With PROMOFILL’s Quality Control Team checking to be sure every order is complete and accurate, customers can rest assured that their clients are receiving the correct items and products.



People who are interested in learning more about PROMOFILL and its services for the online and mobile markets are welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly site at any time. There, they can read about the many services the company provides, as well as articles that help explain why outsourcing can be a great solution.



Promotional Fulfillment Services, Inc. (PROMOFILL) is a Third Party Logistics (3PL) Provider specializing in Product Fulfillment, Order Fulfillment, Warehousing and Distribution Services for the Direct-to-Consumer (Direct Response, Ecommerce), Wholesale and Retail industries. Value added capabilities include Pick-n-Pack, Kitting and Assembly, Marketing Logistics, Promotional / POP Fulfillment, Web Design and SEO/SEM services. Merchant client sizes range from small Ecommerce (.com) entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, please visit http://www.promofill.com