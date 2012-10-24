Fulfillment Services Provider Promofill Makes OCBJ's Fastest Growing Private Companies List Again

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Fulfillment services provider Promotional Fulfillment Services, Inc., Promofill, has made the Orange County Business Journal’s list of the “Fastest-Growing Private Companies” for the fourth time. For 2012, the company was ranked No. 19 out of 154 companies, with a two-year revenue growth of 363.8 percent.



Daniel Barnett, founder and CEO of Promofill says he is excited to be recognized by the OCBJ for the fourth time.



According to Barnett, “We are honored to once again be included in the OCBJ’s list of the ‘Fastest-Growing Private Companies.’ We continuously aim to grow our business in a fast and effective manner, while never sacrificing our integrity or quality of work.”



Promofill offers a full suite of promotional fulfillment solutions for businesses, including order fulfillment services, warehouse management, marketing logistics, ecommerce fulfillment and more. Based in Orange County, California, the company serves a wide variety of businesses and non-profit organizations, ranging from small ecommerce entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies, on a local and national level. A few current and past clients include Ford, Crest, Campbell’s, Jaguar, HBO, Land Rover, Mazda, Oakley, P&G, Sony and more.



In today’s hectic economy and business world, the majority of companies are looking for ways to maximize their ROI, while sharpening their operations. To accomplish this, many companies are choosing to outsource their non-core business units, allowing them to avoid the costs and time delays involved with setting up in-house fulfillment solutions.



Barnett says by utilizing the fulfillment services offered by Promofill, businesses can take advantage of a number of benefits. Outsourcing their fulfillment needs allows them to focus on core business operations, control capital costs, reduce labor costs, increase efficiency, level the playing field with competitors, increase flexibility, speed up services and minimize risk.



Whether a company is in need of assistance executing a marketing or advertising campaign, needs a place to store their mailings or products, needs help fulfilling their promotional items or is looking to expand their ecommerce business, Promofill offers a multitude of turnkey solutions.



For more information about Promofill’s range of fulfillment solutions, visit http://www.promofill.com/



About Promotional Fulfillment Services, Inc.

Promotional Fulfillment Services, Inc. (PROMOFILL) is a Third Party Logistics (3PL) Provider specializing in product fulfillment, order fulfillment, warehousing and distribution services for the direct-to-consumer (direct response, ecommerce), wholesale and retail industries. Value added capabilities include pick-n-pack, kitting and assembly, marketing logistics, promotional / POP fulfillment, web design and SEO/SEM services. The company’s merchant client sizes range from small ecommerce (.com) entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies.