Full-Body-Licious Review Reveals a Female's Formula for a Flawless Figure

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- This Full-Body-Licious Review is released to help women worldwide to discover how they can reshape their body. Even better, Full-Body-Licious will help them to improve theirs overall health and wellness. Customers who are looking to purchase this new system called Full-Body-Licious are on this page because they are looking for more information and description that the product has. Full-Body-Licious Review is designed with the main goal of helping people to find more information, description, features and customer reviews. Today, DailyGossip.org presents to its readers an alternative method for women who really want to get rid of their problem: Full-Body-Licious by Flavia Del Monte.



Visit the official site of Full-Body-Licious right here



Full-Body-Licious is a health and fitness system designed specifically for women. Flavia Del Monte, a famous fitness trainer and licensed nurse revealed that most women have been using a ‘faulty plan’ of shaping their body. They use what men use which is a big mistake. While they are created equal, men and women are not built the same.



Click here to read more about Full-Body-Licious



The Full-Body-Licious program comes in 5-online DVDs which show women the step by step formula that Flavia herself uses. It’s called ‘Force Formula’ that is designed to help users achieve a flawless figure. This fitness course will assist women achieve a level of health, strength and self-confidence that they can’t get using diet scams and products.



What’s inside Flavia Del Monte’s full body system?



Video 1: The proper way of achieving toned and trimmed thighs without more cardio. It comes with easy-to-follow exercises for longer and shapelier legs.



Video 2: This phase will show exercises that help women get rid of belly fat and achieve flat abs.



Video 3: This stage will help users develop a nice-looking butt. Exercises in this video prove to target all the main butt muscles as well as get rid of cellulites.



Video 4: This DVD focuses on shaping up shoulders.



Video 5: At this stage, women will be trained to work on a better posture through back exercises.



About Full-Body-Licious

Full-Body-Licious is a fitness program for women and is a safe and proven guide based on experience and scientific researches.



For people interested to read more about Full-Body-Licious they can send an e-mail to John Colston at John.Colston@dailygossip.org or can simply visit the official website right here at http://dailygossip.org/full-body-licious-7164.