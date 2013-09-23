Full Body Weight Loss Cardio Workout Revealed by Dr. Charles Livingston

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- While every weight loss plan is different, cardio exercises should be included in all of them, reports fatlosseat.com. The magazine also writes that cardio workouts are recommended for both weight loss and muscle gain, meaning that people doing them will lose weight and get in shape at the same time, toning their body and looking nice.



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According to http://www.FatLossEat.com, cardio exercises need to be complemented by a proper diet. This is why the publication answered a frequently asked question: what to eat after cardio? The answer to this question depends on one’s goals and expectations. For instance, those who want to burn extra calories should limit the amounts of carbohydrates in their meals. In this way, the fat burning process will be accelerated.



Healthy recipes recommended by the magazine include chicken salads with vegetables, veggie meals, fruits and healthy foods in general. These can be eaten safely even after a tough cardio workout. There are many more healthy recipes readers can find in Dr Charles Livingston’s Fat Loss Factor book, informs the publication.



Regarding timing, Fat Loss Eat magazine advises readers to have a snack within the first two hours after completing their workout. This will give muscles the chance to recover and increase energy levels. Examples of such snacks include yogurt, nuts, fruits, cheese, and tuna. Low-fat cheese is particularly recommended, as it has many proteins that would stop the hunger and boost the metabolism.



Any effective weight loss program should contain high intensity cardio workouts. This is why fatlosseat.com recommends the Fat Loss Factor program by Dr Charles Livingston. The magazine says this weight loss program is based on healthy dieting, body detoxifying, strength training, and high intensity cardio training. These principles make it the best full body weight loss cardio workout people can opt for nowadays.