Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Over 56 million Americans qualify for a “Lifeline” mobile phone and Full Cycle Distributors is doing their best to get them into qualify individuals' hands. Part of this drive involves recruiting more Lifeline Agents to help recruit and sign up qualified people in the Total Call Mobile Lifeline Program. This position offers the possibility of not only making a good income, but also in helping the disadvantaged in the process.



“Our Lifeline Program is truly a win / win. First, our Agents are offered a real opportunity to make a good income,” commented Matt O'Brien, CEO of Full Cycle Distributors. “Secondly, our Agents are making their income helping communities and individuals that are truly in need. Having a free or inexpensive cell phone is vital in today's world. And that's exactly what our Lifeline Agents are providing with our Total Call Government assistance program.”



With the rise in number of people qualifying for Government Assistance Programs, which in turn qualifies individuals for Lifeline, the need for more Agents is a real one.



Currently there are more than 10,000 Agents nationwide and many are making between $1,500 and $3,000 a month. The Agents are compensated based on the number of handsets that are activated and are paid between $4.00 - $5.00 per handset; with managers making even larger amounts based on productivity.



Recipients of a wide number of programs automatically qualify for the program. These include: Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (also known as Food Stamps); Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program (sometimes referred to as Welfare); Low Income Home Energy Assistance Programs; Medicaid; Public Housing Assistance and many more. In disadvantaged communities it's not uncommon for a very large percentage of households to qualify. This makes the job of Agents who are familiar with these communities much easier. Often events are set up near low income housing, close to Community Assistance Programs (CAPs) like food pantries and other areas where there's a large traffic of people who may be interested.



Those who qualify are provided a free cell phone from Total Call Mobile at the time of enrollment and receive 250 free monthly minutes from the Lifeline Government Assistance Program. There's absolutely no charge for them to apply for the program at all.



The response from Lifeline Agents who have worked signing people up to Total Call Mobile has been incredibly enthusiastic.



Emily Paskill, an active Lifeline Agent with Full Cycle Distributors commented recently, “I really love working as an Agent. I know I'm helping people and the pay has been much more than I made at my last job. It's really rewarded me for everything I've put into it. I like talking to people and don't mind working outdoors. So really setting up a table and helping people who don't have phones get free cell phones can't be beat. I can really see myself growing with the company.”



More information on becoming a Lifeline Agent for Total Call Mobile can be found at http://www.totalcallagents.com.



For more information on Full Cycle Distributors visit http://www.fullcycledistributors.com, email Agents@uniquesoftwaredev.com or call 214.636.7723.