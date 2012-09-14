Full Power Labs Launches Latest Probiotic Product, Promising Significant Savings at Amazon.com

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Digestive health is one of the many areas of body consciousness that have entered mainstream public awareness in recent years, with the importance of a healthy gastrointestinal system to preventing many cancers and debilitating diseases being of increasing importance. With the New York Times reporting that deaths caused by gastrointestinal infections have doubled since 1997, the importance has never been felt so keenly. Fortunately, companies like Full Power Labs are providing supplements that can help to keep the stomach and intestines healthy and resilient.



Daily Assist Advanced Probiotics is a brand new product that was recently added by Full Power Labs to their Amazon store. Daily Assist contains 5.06 Billion Healthy Probiotic Bacteria to assist in Gastrointestinal health and maintenance. Not only does it help to aid digestion and the synthesis of B vitamins and calcium absorption, but it boosts the immune system along the way by regulating intestinal micro flora.



The product description explains that as much as 80% of the immune system resides in the gastrointestinal system. This is because these tracts, together with the lungs, are the only parts of the body continually exposed to the outside world, where the other organs are ‘sterile’ and kept away from exposure to the potential pollutants and infectious diseases in the environment. It’s easy to see why keeping it healthy is important.



The new product comes with super-saver shipping and 2 day shipping to Amazon Prime customers, as well as a 60 day money back satisfaction guarantee. To celebrate the launch, the product is currently available at a 50% discounted rate for a limited time only.



A spokesperson for the product explained, “These days, probiotic formulas are available with many different types of bacterial strains, the most common being Lactobacillus acidophilus. However not all probiotics are created equal and as such not all probiotic formulas are properly produced to provide optimal benefits. Daily Assist Advanced Probiotics is an optimal probiotic formula built on sound scientific research, created by a manufacturer with rigorous standards.”



