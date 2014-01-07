Full Protection Is Offered by Guides Yoo Security from the Latest Computer Viruses

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Today several new computer viruses are coming into existence to con people. The most typical computer virus that's threatening people via internet is FBI virus. FBI virus often referred to as an FBI moneypak virus. This virus is among the most typical variations of the FBI virus attacks that make an effort to make the person to pay a compensation of $100 or $200 with a Moneypak card for breaking copyright law and collaborating in sending SPAM e-mails. This virus attack is planned by a number of computer hackers and has nothing related to the FBI. If this information appears on the user’s computer they need certainly to do something immediately to truly have the malware documents erased from their computer to avoid further harm.



YooSecurity Labs has been doing countless virus infection cases in which the FBI Trojan malware often affects the PCs via a contact link or porno sites once the sufferers are browsing online. As soon as one click on the hyperlink, the virus like FBI Moneypak virus load itself just before entering the PC,. Several computer users tried many times to eliminate it – but it's of no use.



FBI Antipiracy Warning virus and FBI porno scam are a few of the FBI Moneypak virus frauds predominant on the web, by popup message “Your computer has been locked” or “Your computer has been blocked” to extract ransom from the sufferers.



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Guides YooSecurity is an online security firm focusing on spyware, virus & malware removal systems and services optimization and maintenance. All YooSecurity personnel need to be licensed and professionally-trained before assisting clients. YooSecurity specialists have adequate knowledge in working with .dll files, processes, program files and registry records, conserving and protecting one’s PC from further compromises and losses.



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