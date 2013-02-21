Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Full Sail Graphics & Marketing sponsors Bill’s Land Speed Racing, an up and coming professional motorbike land speed racer. Full Sail Graphics & Marketing donated graphic design work, graphics printing and marketing tools to assist Bill Hosler, often referred to as “The California Kid” in becoming more well- known in the racing industry. Through the use of signs, decals and website graphics, Full Sail Graphics & Marketing has contributed to the marketing success of Hosler’s racing career. Graphic decals were designed, printed and installed on Hosler’s bike, trailer and SUV. Photography and graphic design for Hosler’s website were also provided.



Full Sail Graphics & Marketing offers a wide range of advertisement opportunities to help business' grow by using high resolution, digital images to promote business events, promotions and more. Available services include: Trade Show Signs & Banners, Exhibition Displays, Retail Displays, Street Banners, Booth Banners, real Estate Signs, Window Signs & Banners, Trade show & Exhibition Signage, Car Wraps, Fleet Wraps, Window/Wall & Floor Decals,. Full Sail Graphics & Marketing possess' the ability to print on almost every surface; with these services, they can put the “Power behind your brand.”



For More Information:

Full Sail Graphics and Marketing

http://www.fullsailgraphics.com

15611 Product Lane, #B-15

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Tel: 714-451-8428