Full Sail Graphics & Marketing Work with Delta Airlines to Sponsor a Napa Valley Festival

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Last month Full Sail Graphics offered their services to a food and wine festival in Napa called "Flavor! Napa Valley." The festival is a celebrated annual event that "features world-class Napa Valley wines alongside Napa Valley's master chefs and graduates of The Culinary Institute of America's culinary education programs." The festival invokes the ideals of decadent food and wine through the use of both amateur and veteran experts leading each event throughout the week.



"Flavor! Napa Valley," additionally represented a bigger cause than a love for wine and the culinary arts. All of the net proceeds from each of the events were pulled and given in "support of the programs and scholarships at The Culinary Institute of America's Greystone Campus in St. Helena, Ca." The festival creators strived to provide a cyclical service. By featuring recent graduates of the culinary art school and additionally giving back to the school by providing funding for scholarships, "Flavor! Napa Valley" is working to better the study of food and beverage in everything they do.



The festival ran five days and featured many different events for its patrons to participate in. Starting on Wednesday November 14th and running until Sunday November 18th, each event corresponded with a variety of food or wine being shown that week. Among these events included a 'Wine Tasting with Rajat Parr,' a 'Culinary Demonstration with Johnny Iuzzini,' and a an 'Interactive Lunch with Masaharu Morimoto.' With many events sold out, the festival was again an annual success.



Delta Airlines sponsored the five shuttle buses that transported festival attendees to different events that were being held at multiple locations in Napa Valley. Full Sail Graphics and Marketing participated in the festival by providing vehicle wrap graphics for the buses. Delta, and the festival organizers, chose Full Sail Graphics & Marketing to print and install attractive graphics that promoted the event and highlighted different destinations where Delta flies. Special attention was given to make sure that the graphics did not interfere with the beautiful views driving through Napa Valley, while still promoting the Delta brand.



About Full Sail Graphics & Marketing

Full Sail Graphics & Marketing can help any company empower their brand with high end graphic designs in several forms. Whether a banner, van wrap or sign is what a company seeks, Full Sail can help every step of the way.



For more information:



Pete Brunner

15611 Product Lane, #B-15

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Tel: 714-451-8428

http://www.fullsailgraphics.com