Full Sail Graphics Matte Finish Vehicle Wraps: The Newest Way to Revamp the Look of Your Car

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Vehicle wraps are changing how people re-design the look of their car. Instead of a classic paint job, vehicle wraps are a new popular solution to quickly redo the exterior of any car, truck or bus. Changing the color and texture of a car using vinyl material instead of paint has made automobile owners everywhere happier and more satisfied. There are several options for vehicle wraps including matte finishes, metallic finishes, carbon fiber finishes and more. Additional options are available depending on color preference.



From personal use to commercial advertising vehicle wraps can be used for updating the look of a car, advertising a business, promoting an event and more. By using vehicle advertising, Full Sail Graphics helps companies take advantage of a new form of marketing that expands the reach and impact of brand identity and company image. By helping customers personalize and create an identity for their company through vehicle wrapping, Full Sail Graphics is helping businesses promote themselves while expanding their clientele. This new and revolutionary form of advertising will help capture maximum impressions from potential customers everywhere.



As stated by 3m Graphic Solutions, "A single intra-city truck with graphics can generate up to 16 million visual impressions a year, making vehicle advertising the most cost-effective and influential advertising media available."



About Full Sail Graphics & Marketing

Full Sail Graphics & Marketing offers a wide range of advertisement opportunities to help business' grow by using “high resolution, digital images” to promote various companies, events and more. Included in Full Sail's services are Trade Show Signs & Banners, Exhibition Displays, Retail Displays, Street Banners, Booth Banners, real Estate Signs, Window Signs & Banners, Trade show & Exhibition Signage, Car Wraps, Fleet Wraps, Window/Wall & Floor Decals. What is most unique about Full Sail Graphics & Marketing is the company's ability to print on almost every surface, with these services they put the “Power behind your brand.”



