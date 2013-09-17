Full Service CPA Firm Provides Detroit Tax Preparation for Michigan Businesses and Individuals

Novi, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- A full service accounting, audit, and advisory firm, Altruic Advisors has announced it is offering tax preparation for Michigan businesses and individuals. The Detroit CPA serves customers are served throughout the city and other communities such as Novi, Ann Arbor, and Brighton, Michigan.



The company provides clients looking for a Detroit certified public accountant with a variety of tax preparation and planning services. It has the expertise to handle tax planning and preparation for individuals and business. Knowledge of legal requirements and changes to tax codes helps the tax firm provide the best in service.



Altruic will also help small businesses manage their accounting and administrative tasks. Its Bill Pay, Payroll, and Accounting and Financial Statement Preparation services help clients stay compliant and be on top of all tax requirements. In addition, it also provides internal control assessments, new business consulting, and Detroit audit services.



The company offers nonprofit organizations with accounting and administrative services yielding proper tax preparation. Consulting, Charity Navigator Rating, and CFO services are also provided where needed. Aside from tax preparation services targeted specifically to the type of business, the company provides various guides to help them develop good strategies. Individuals are similarly assisted and guided through life events from a tax perspective.



The company’s website features a “Tax Center” with information on refund tracking, tax due dates, tax rates, and IRS forms and publications. This section also features a guide on record retention and a “1040 Tax, Calculator”, plus a “Marginal and Effective Tax Rates Calculator”. Other financial calculators, the CCH Portal, and outside tax resources are also provided.



Altruic’s services are designed to help individuals and business save on taxes and increase their efficiency. The experience also comes with affordability and friendliness. Clients throughout Detroit, Brighton, and Novi are served, plus those needing an Ann Arbor CPA, and the company is available to assist any person or business needing tax preparation help.



For more information on Altruic Advisors and its Detroit tax preparation and planning services for businesses and individuals, go to its website at http://altruicadvisors.com/index.php



About Altruic Advisors

Altruic Advisors is a licensed accounting, audit, tax preparation, and advisory firm in Michigan. Serving clients in Detroit, Novi, Brighton, and Ann Arbor, it works with business owners, independent professionals, and nonprofit organizations. Affordable and friendly service is based on professional experience and knowledge of the most current tax requirements.