Full-Service Restaurants in Denmark - New Market Report Now Available

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Increasing culture and gourmet tourism boosted full-service restaurant sales in 2011. Since the Copenhagen-based Restaurant Noma in 2010 and again in 2011 was selected as the best restaurant in the world by the well-known British gastronomy magazine Restaurant, Copenhagen and its modern Nordic cuisine has become an attractive destination for gourmet tourists interested in fine dining. Plus, a gastronomy wave is currently sweeping the Danish capital that in the latest Michelin guide "Main Cities...
Euromonitor International's Full-Service Restaurants in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Full-Service Restaurants, Casual Dining Full-Service Restaurants, Chained Full-Service Restaurants, European Full-Service Restaurants, Independent Full-Service Restaurants, Latin American Full-Service Restaurants, Middle Eastern Full-Service Restaurants, North American Full-Service Restaurants, Other Full-Service Restaurants, Pizza Full-Service Restaurants.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Full-Service Restaurants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Full-Service Restaurants in Thailand
- Full-Service Restaurants in the Philippines
- Full-Service Restaurants in Belgium
- Full-Service Restaurants in China
- Full-Service Restaurants in France
- Full-Service Restaurants in Canada
- Full-Service Restaurants in Greece
- Full-Service Restaurants in the Czech Republic
- Full-Service Restaurants in Russia
- Full-Service Restaurants in Norway