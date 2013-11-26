Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Full-Service Restaurants in Norway", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- In 2012, chained full-service restaurants continued to consolidate their activities, along with the strong Norwegian economy and increasing disposable incomes amongst consumers. The Egon chain of European full-service restaurants increased the number of outlets to 32 in 2012. Peppes Pizza chained pizza full-service restaurants accounted for a total of 49 outlets in 2012 under various franchisees and further 40 outlets under Umoe Restaurant Group. On the other hand, Dolly Dimple's continued to...
Euromonitor International's Full-Service Restaurants in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chained Full-Service Restaurants, Full-Service Restaurants by Casual vs Non-Casual, Full-Service Restaurants by Type, Independent Full-Service Restaurants.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Full-Service Restaurants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Foodservice in the US
- Consumer Foodservice in China
- Full-Service Restaurants in China
- Consumer Foodservice in Mexico
- Full-Service Restaurants in Greece
- Full-Service Restaurants in Mexico
- Full-Service Restaurants in the US
- Full-Service Restaurants in Singapore
- Consumer Foodservice in Indonesia
- Consumer Foodservice in Greece